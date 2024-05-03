Hundreds of people marched to the Athlone Stadium in Cape Town on May Day, using the occasion to express solidarity with the Palestinians. The South African government was a vocal supporter of the Palestinian people and a critic of Israel even before the current Israel-Hamas war. Israel denies South Africa’s charge that it has enforced a form of apartheid on Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, and strongly rejects the charge by South Africa in the International Court of Justice that it is committing genocide in Gaza. That case may take years for a verdict.