Breaking news: Panic grips Delhi-NCR schools as multiple institutions receive bomb threats via email on May 01. The alarming situation prompts authorities to evacuate the schools, causing concern among students and parents. Around 10 schools, including DPS in Dwarka and Noida, Mother Mary's School in Mayur Vihar, and Delhi’s Sanskriti School, are affected. Delhi Police, Bomb Disposal Squad, and Fire Tenders spring into action, launching search operations to recover any potential bombs. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as the investigation unfolds.