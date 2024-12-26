VIDEO: Complaint Filed Against Arvind Kejriwal Over Cash Scheme For Delhi Women

A complaint has been filed against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding his government's cash scheme aimed at providing financial support to women in Delhi. The complaint alleges that the scheme, which promises a cash incentive to eligible women, could be politically motivated and may violate electoral laws. Critics claim that the scheme is a way to garner votes ahead of upcoming elections, raising concerns over its legality and fairness. The authorities will now investigate the allegations and determine the legitimacy of the scheme in light of existing regulations.