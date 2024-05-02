Videos
Published May 2, 2024 at 9:40 PM IST
Arabic word unveils ISIS link in Delhi schools bomb threat
ISIS is suspected to be behind the bomb threat sent to Delhi NCR schools, Delhi Police Special Cell sources said. An Arabic word used in the emails sent to the schools may link ISIS to threats, they said. Delhi Police Special Cell found that the emails were sent from a mail ID 'Sawarim'. Sawarim is an Arabic word meaning clash of swords, a word often used by ISIS. According to police sources, a proxy address was used to send the emails to the school. Russia's Virtual Privated Network (VPN) was used to send the email, sources added. On May 1, over 100 schools in Delhi NCR got an email regarding a bomb threat. All the schools were evacuated with immediate effect after the email.
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 21:40 IST
