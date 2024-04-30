Videos
Published Apr 30, 2024 at 11:56 AM IST
SC To Continue Hearing Kejriwal’s Plea Against His Arrest
Important updates from the Supreme Court: The hearing on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea regarding his arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam will resume on April 30. The apex court posed tough questions to Kejriwal during the previous hearing on April 29, particularly questioning his decision not to file a bail application in a trial court. Kejriwal invoked his constitutional rights, including the right against self-incrimination under Article 20. Stay tuned for further developments on this case, as CM Kejriwal remains in judicial custody since April 01, facing charges related to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Published April 30th, 2024 at 11:56 IST
