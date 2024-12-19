VIDEO: Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces Ex Gratia Rs 5 Lakh For Victims Of Mumbai Boast Mishap

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis briefed the media regarding the boat mishap where a boat capsized off the coast of Mumbai near Gateway of India on December 18. In the mishap, 13 people died while 101 were rescued by Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard. While briefing media, CM Fadnavis said, an investigation by police and the Indian navy will be done and he also announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for family members of deceased. He said, “Near Mumbai, at the Butcher Island, a Navy boat collided with 'Neelkamal' passenger vessel at around 3.55 pm. As per the information till 7.30 pm, 101 have been rescued safely and 13 people have died. Among the 13 deceased, 10 are civilians and 3 are Navy personnel. Two people who are critically injured are admitted to the Navy hospital. Using 11 craft and 4 helicopters, the Navy, Coast Guard and police have carried out the rescue operations. The final information regarding any more missing people will be available tomorrow morning. The bereaved families will be given Rs. 5 lakhs ex gratia from the CM relief fund. The whole incident would be investigated by the police and the Navy.