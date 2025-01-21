VIDEO: Billionaire Gautam Adani Performs Seva In ISKCON Camp At Mahakumbh Mela 2025

Billionaire industrialist and global business magnate Gautam Adani has made headlines with his participation in the grand Mahakumbh Mela of 2025, one of the most sacred and largest spiritual gatherings in the world. Known for his groundbreaking ventures in infrastructure, energy, and global trade, Adani was seen embracing his spiritual side by actively offering seva (selfless service) at the ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) camp.

The ISKCON camp, a prominent fixture of the Mahakumbh Mela, draws millions of devotees who come to experience spiritual enlightenment, cultural festivities, and devotion. Adani’s seva, marked by humility and dedication, reflects his commitment to fostering values that go beyond business, resonating deeply with the core essence of the Mahakumbh—a celebration of faith, unity, and selfless service.