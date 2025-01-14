VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi Attacks Kejriwal Over Caste Census, Minority Issues; Likens Former Delhi CM To PM Modi

The divide within the INDI alliance has surfaced, with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi openly criticizing AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal over his silence on the Adani controversy. In a sharp attack, Rahul compared Kejriwal to PM Modi, accusing both leaders of making false promises to the public.

Responding to the allegations, Kejriwal hit back, stating that his focus is on saving the country and not engaging in debates. The war of words between two key alliance leaders has cast doubts over the unity and coherence of the opposition bloc ahead of crucial elections.

This public fallout raises questions about the strength of the alliance and its ability to present a united front against the ruling BJP.