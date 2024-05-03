Urgent updates from Udhampur: Tension continues to grip the area on day 3 following a massive encounter that erupted early morning on April 28. Security forces are conducting an extensive search operation to flush out hiding terrorists amidst the peak of LS Polls nationwide. ADGP, Jammu Zone Anand Jain arrived in Dudu on April 30 to assess the situation and held discussions with Village Defence Guard personnel and locals. The Village Guard personnel have raised multiple demands, including automatic weapons and army training, to effectively counter such attacks. Tragically, one Village Defence Guard lost his life in the face-off against terrorists on April 28. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.