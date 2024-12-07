Couple Indulges In Sexual Activity During Flight, Probe Begins After Video Goes Viral

Viral News: A couple was caught on camera having sex during a flight. The entire incident took place in a Swissair aircraft that was en route from Bangkok to Zurich.

A footage has surfaced on social media showing a couple having sex in the kiosk section of a flight outside the lavatory. The image shared on social media comes with a caption that says, “A couple on board a recent Swiss Air flight from Bangkok to Zurich joined the mile-high club in the first-class galley while secretly being recorded by the pilots. The cockpit crew is now under investigation for sharing the footage on group chats, which has since gone viral.”

The viral footage of a couple making out in the aircraft has now become a matter of scrutiny. The Swiss air have started probing into the matter, questioning the security concerns; the leaked CCTV footage of the couple raises questions about how crew members were managing the flight.