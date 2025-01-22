‘Then People Blame Govt’: Biker Flouts ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ Rule in Bokaro, Netizens React

Helmet attached with string offered to biker at petrol pump station in Bokaro | Image: Instagram/gopalll_07

Viral News: As the Bokaro administration is strictly trying to enforce the ‘No Helmet No Petrol’ rule in its district, people have found creative ways to flout the government policy.

A popular content creator who goes by the username gopalll_07 posted a video on Instagram detailing his recent experience at a petrol station in Jharkhand.

The video, captioned ‘India is not for beginners,’ shows the moment where petrol pump attendants, instead of refusing the service to the biker, provide him with a helmet that is attached by a string as he approaches the petrol filling area.

"This is how it goes, India is not for beginners. In our city, wearing a helmet has become compulsory, and without one, you cannot roam around or even get fuel," the man said.

Netizens Give Mixed Reaction

Some amused by the video mentioned that it’s a way for petrol pumps to not incur losses.

"Petrol pump attendants: No matter what, we shouldn't incur losses," a user wrote.

Another said this is the true example of “Customer is god” while several users called for strict action against the social media user.

‘Civil and moral responsibility has died’, a user wrote.

UP Introduces ‘No Helmet No Fuel’ Policy

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has recently introduced a strict ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ policy aimed to reduce road accidents, particularly involving two-wheelers.