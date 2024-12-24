Watch: Girl Mimics Shinchan After Breaking Traffic Rules, Police Interaction Goes Viral

Viral Video: Traffic police are stationed at key locations to enforce road safety rules and issue challans for violations. While most people comply to avoid fines, there are occasional instances where people joke around instead of taking the situation seriously.

A video recently went viral showing a young woman breaking traffic rules while talking to a traffic cop. The video was shared by Amar Kataria, a police officer and Instagram creator, and shows a funny exchange between the girl and the officer in Rohtak, Haryana.

Watch the video:

In the video, the girl is riding a scooty. She’s not wearing a helmet, her scooty has no number plate, and she’s driving on the wrong side of the road. Instead of being scared of getting fined, she makes the situation into a joke.

When the officer asks for her name, she laughs and says, “Shinchan Nohara,” the name of a famous cartoon character. She keeps acting like she doesn't care about getting a fine, even copying Shinchan's voice and mannerisms. The officer, trying to stay serious, tells her she will get a challan. But the girl responds by saying he should check with her mother to confirm her name, still pretending nothing is wrong.

At one point, another person nearby tells the officer to let the girl go and offers to pay her fine. But the officer stays calm and tells the girl to be more careful and always wear a helmet. He even jokingly warns her that if she doesn't, Yamraj (the god of death) might come for her.

In response, the girl asks, “Who’s Yamraj?” and jokes that he might be the policeman’s father. The officer tells her that Yamraj takes people who don’t follow the rules. The girl confidently replies, “No one can take me because I’m Shinchan Nohara.”

The video quickly became very popular on social media, with people laughing at the girl’s playful attitude and the officer’s calm reaction. Some viewers found it funny, while others wondered if the officer would have treated a young man the same way.