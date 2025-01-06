YouTuber Ankush Bahuguna Recounts 40-Hour Digital Arrest Ordeal: 'I Was Crying, Held Hostage'

Popular Influencer Ankush Bahuguna shared on Sunday that he fell victim to a digital arrest. Bahuguna took to Instagram to share he was held hostage for almost 40 hours. In a video, Ankush Bahuguna opened up about how scammers manipulated him, resulting in him losing money and even mental health to the scam.

“I have been missing from social media and everywhere for the last three days, I was held hostage by some scammers for 40 hours… I have lost money, I have lost my mental health to this, I can't believe this has happened to me,” Ankush Bahuguna said.

Ankush said in the video, “Sharing this, so others don’t have to go through what I went through. I feel so lucky to have friends with such strong instincts who noticed a change in my behaviour even when I was sending ‘I’m okay’ texts”.