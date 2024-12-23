Chilling Video Captures Exact Moment of Plane Crash That Left 10 People Dead in Brazil's Gramado

Gramado: A chilling video capturing the exact moment of a plane crash in Brazil's Gramado went viral. The small aircraft, carrying around 10 passengers, crashed into shops in southern Brazil, leaving no survivors. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday, with reports confirming all onboard feared dead.

Rescue teams and city officials have been deployed to the crash site to carry out recovery operations.

Watch | The exact moment of a plane crash in Brazil's Gramado

Apart from the occupants of the aircraft, a few people present in the shops at the spot also sustained grievous injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Rio Grande do Sul state's public security office stated that 15 people were taken to the city's hospital, most of them suffering from smoke inhalation caused by the fire triggered by the crash.

Authorities reported that the plane first hit a building's chimney, then the second floor of a house, before crashing into a furniture store.

Governor Eduardo Leite, in a post on social media platform X, said, “I am monitoring the sad incident of an aircraft crash in Gramado with the state security forces. We have all the personnel from the municipality and Canela mobilized to respond to the incident. I am also traveling to monitor the operation on site.”

“At the moment, the priority is to ensure the isolation of the area and treat the victims who suffered injuries. Unfortunately, initial information indicates that the occupants of the aircraft did not survive,” Leite added.

Gramado is the most popular tourist destination in Rio Grande do Sul, which was severely impacted earlier this year by unprecedented floods that claimed dozens of lives, destroyed infrastructure and significantly disrupted the state's economy.