If COVID Is Natural, China Must Prove It: Nicholas Wade Asks Scientists To Demand Evidence

With mysteries around the emergence of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, deepening with each passing day, reputed science author and journalist Nicholas Wade in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on Friday suggested that the only way out is to pressurize China into presenting evidence for either scenario.

'Scientists should come together to pressurize China': Nicholas Wade

For that, he urged the scientists across the world to come together and submit a report based on present evidence, and mention in the report that the escape of the virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology seems most likely. He added that this would create a sort of pressure on China, which would have to prove otherwise, seeking the help of scientific evidence.

During the exclusive conversation, Nicholas Wade first began with highlighting the role of the World Health Organization (WHO), which as per him was working under the influence of China. Elaborating on the same, he said, "The Chinese government-controlled who was put on the WHO committee that visited the Beijing (to probe COVID's origin, earlier this year) and bought themselves a propaganda victory. Pointing out that it was a hollow victory that blew back on them when they claimed that the lab escape is impossible, he added, "When you look at the actual evidence they brought back, expecting that they will bring back evidence of the natural-emerging scenario, they were empty-handed. The Chinese authorities were unable to give them any evidence. (that the virus emerged naturally)"

China tried to control pandemic discussion; has sway over WHO: Nicholas Wade

He linked the vague report of WHO, along with the series of events that preceded it to 'the serious attempt by the Chinese authority to control the discussion about the pandemic'. "Starting from the fact that they have refused to release any evidence as to what was happening in the Wuhan Institute of Virology to closing down all their databases, which had information about viruses, they have done it all to restrict discussion about the emergence of SARS-CoV-2," he said.

He went on to highlight that they have put just 'bits and pieces information', and said, "I believe those were designed to mislead or divert discussion and till now, China has been very successful".

Suggesting the 'only way out' in this situation, he put forth, "Scientists from all across the world should come together and write a report and in that mention, that in the absence of scientific evidence and through the little circumstantial evidence, it is most likely that the virus escaped from the lab in Wuhan Institute of Virology." Elaborating on the impact of it, he added, "Then it would be up to China, the ball will be in its court to give us the evidence we need. If not we won't ever be able to trust you again."

Pointing out that the Chinese are going to resist to cooperate and share the scientific data as to what happened, he reiterated," The report from the scientists across the world is the only way to get China to do it."

It is pertinent to mention here that an independent panel of experts, which was brought together to review the World Health Organization's response to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, and the events that followed thereafter, on Wednesday asserted that the UN agency should be granted the 'right to access' in countries to investigate the emerging outbreaks, along with that of COVID-19.

COVID-19 natural or man-made? There should be evidence either way, says Nicholas Wade

Nicholas Wade's assertion is that even if the SARS2 virus was naturally occurring, it would have left evidence for this in the environment, just as SARS1 and MERS had. In more scientific terms, Wade has also asserted that the extent to which COVID-19 was adapted to infect humans lends itself more to a man-made hypothesis rather than if it were naturally occurring. He cited lab rats that have been genetically modified to emulate human susceptibility as being the man-made method that this could have happened. In his two self-published scientific articles earlier this week that really re-ignited the quest to determine COVID-19's nature and origin, Nicholas Wade also refuted the scientific claims of two groups - Andersen group and Peter Daszac group - that had rushed to outlaw the virus being lab-made and pushed the natural-transmission theory.

(Credit-AP/Pixabay)