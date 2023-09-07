In Pics: Indonesia Bids Adieu To Successful ASEAN Summit, Hands Over Chairmanship To Laos

Quick links:
The summit, which stands for Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was chaired by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo.
It was attended by leaders from major Southeast Asian countries like India, Australia, and South Korea.
ASEAN leaders vowed to boost ties and cooperation in sectors like defence, trade, economy, and environment.
The event was also attended by Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States. She represented the US on behalf of President Joe Biden.
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also attended it. Following the summit, he pledged to work together with the Indo-Pacific to "create jobs, opportunities, and economic growth."
The summit was graced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid a short visit to Indonesia ahead of the G20 Summit in India this week.
UN chief Guterres commended ASEAN for helping build "bridges of understanding" in a highly multipolar world. He stressed that strong multilateral institutions are essential for a bright future ahead.