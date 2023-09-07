Last Updated:

In Pics: Indonesia Bids Adieu To Successful ASEAN Summit, Hands Over Chairmanship To Laos

The 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit concluded in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on September 7. PM Modi attended it.

Deeksha Sharma
ASEAN Summit
1/9
Image: X/@AlboMP

This year's ASEAN Summit was held in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on September 6 and 7. 

ASEAN Summit
2/9
Image: X/@AlboMP

The summit, which stands for Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was chaired by Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. 

ASEAN Summit
3/9
Image: X/@narendramodi

It was attended by leaders from major Southeast Asian countries like India, Australia, and South Korea. 

ASEAN Summit
4/9
Image: X/@ASEAN

ASEAN leaders vowed to boost ties and cooperation in sectors like defence, trade, economy, and environment. 

ASEAN Summit
5/9
Image: X/@ASEAN

The event was also attended by Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States. She represented the US on behalf of President Joe Biden. 

ASEAN Summit
6/9
Image: X/@ASEAN

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also attended it. Following the summit, he pledged to work together with the Indo-Pacific to "create jobs, opportunities, and economic growth." 

ASEAN Summit
7/9
Image: X/@narendramodi

The summit was graced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paid a short visit to Indonesia ahead of the G20 Summit in India this week.  

ASEAN Summit
8/9
Image: X/@ASEAN

UN chief Guterres commended ASEAN for helping build "bridges of understanding" in a highly multipolar world. He stressed that strong multilateral institutions are essential for a bright future ahead. 

ASEAN Summit
9/9
Image: X/@ASEAN

As the 43rd edition of the summit concluded, Joko Widodo handed over the ASEAN Chairmanship to Sonexay Siphandone, the Prime Minister of Laos. 

