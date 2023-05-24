Pakistan Govt Mulls Banning Imran Khan-led PTI; Defence Minister Makes Big Claim

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, on Wednesday, stated that the Pakistan government is contemplating banning Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the political party led by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan.

The cash-strapped nation has witnessed political instability after the recent arrest and subsequent release of Imran Khan on bail. Imran Khan, who firmly denies the corruption charges, finds himself entangled in a standoff with the current government and state institutions.

"It is under consideration to ban PTI," Asif told reporters. "The PTI has attacked the very basis of the state, that never happened before. It can't be tolerated".

The arrest of Imran Khan triggered widespread violent protests across the nation, resulting in attacks on military facilities and the incineration of government buildings. As a consequence, the individuals involved in the riots are currently undergoing trials in military courts, while leaders of the PTI party face recurring arrests and raids.

As the unrest unfolded, over 7,000 individuals were apprehended, and at least 19 high-ranking PTI officials were arrested, with some taken into custody during overnight raids conducted at their residences. These officials faced allegations of inciting violence.

"This terrorism and mobbing was all pre-planned and this was done by Imran," Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said.

Furthermore, amidst a perplexing political landscape characterised by a cycle of arrests, releases, and subsequent rearrests, PTI leaders find themselves trapped in a revolving door, often resigning from both the party and politics, causing confusion among the public and political analysts alike.

The relentless cycle of arrests and subsequent rearrests has taken a toll on the morale of PTI members, ultimately leading to their departure from the political arena. Senior PTI leader Dr. Shireen Mazari, after enduring five rearrests, finally relinquished her resilient spirit and announced her withdrawal from the political stage on Tuesday evening.

Another significant departure from the PTI came from former Punjab information minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, who made a dramatic announcement of his resignation from the party during an explosive news conference on the same day.

According to The Tribune Express, as many as 24 PTI leaders have now publicly parted ways with the party.