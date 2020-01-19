Netizens Hail Twitter 'for Always Being There' After Global WhatsApp Outage

Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp went down globally for some users on January 19 who faced issues while sending media files. However, this global outage led netizens to react to the 'crisis situation' with memes and hilarious reactions. Most internet users 'got freaked' about not being able to send images to their friends, while others hailed Jack Dorsey's microblogging site Twitter 'for always being there'. Few internet users also made memes on Facebook CEO, who needs to 'get it all together'.

Whatsapp is having issues since 6:43 AM EST. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if it's down for you as well #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) January 19, 2020

Netizens hail Twitter

WhatsApp users coming onto to twitter to check if WhatsApp is really down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/UKfCD13fXz — 19 (@wearsdior) January 19, 2020

Mark Zukerberg should just return WhatsApp to who he bought it from and concentrate on Facebook. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/ZEbi1EtREk — The Mayor of Africa ✌ (@man_unusual) January 19, 2020

Waiting for WhatsApp to work again be like. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/2JaIkgfhDu — Rohith (@rohithdsouza8) January 19, 2020

Been busy clearing cache and checking my data balance not knowing whatsapp was down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Fpo0upRlko — D. A. R. E (@AbayomiDarey) January 19, 2020

I know who's responsible for the all this 😂#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/qZMzxCOd17 — Rohith (@rohithdsouza8) January 19, 2020

I bet some people are like " i didn't know whatsapp was down cause no one texts me anyways *cries*" #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/59Gq2VsOTg — 3RIAN (@_3RIAN2) January 19, 2020

Checks Data balance.

Checks balance again.

Comes out of the house searching for network.

Activates flight mode for a while.

Reboots phone.

Restarts phone.

Only to realise #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/XBrSmTlBpk — my feelings...... (@mera_koi_nahi) January 19, 2020

Pic 1 : Servers of Twitter

Pic 2 : Servers of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/N6tmEjeGSl — Ch Hamza (@CH_HAMZA_CH) January 19, 2020

#whatsappdown



U know twitter🔥 is best and Fast server in worldwide pic.twitter.com/RGCecpXPT0 — тнαℓαραтну ѕυяуα νf¢✨ (@Surya_R6) January 19, 2020

Want to confirm if whatsapp is down?

Twitter is the place to check😂😂😂#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/dxy1cA05Wg — Nikhil Pandit (@niks1020) January 19, 2020

Me not bothered about WhatsApp down issues because twitter got me #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/keSWqfJhKJ — Olumide (@oluwafemy_) January 19, 2020

Me after opening up WhatsApp and finding no media is loading

But boom twitter is working out 😂😂😂🤯🤯🤯🤯#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/nDrMZkYW29 — BRIAN_MOGENI🇰🇪 (@brian_mogeni) January 19, 2020

You've been so nice us..

Life is short for each and everything 😅#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/O8Y1JXr7GW#whatsappdown — Velmani SVG (@VelmaniSVG18) January 19, 2020

