Netizens Hail Twitter 'for Always Being There' After Global WhatsApp Outage

Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp went down globally for some users on January 19 who faced issues while sending media files. However, this global outage led netizens to react to the 'crisis situation' with memes and hilarious reactions. Most internet users 'got freaked' about not being able to send images to their friends, while others hailed Jack Dorsey's microblogging site Twitter 'for always being there'. Few internet users also made memes on Facebook CEO, who needs to 'get it all together'.
Whatsapp is having issues since 6:43 AM EST. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if it's down for you as well #Whatsappdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) January 19, 2020
There's always Twitter for you 😍😍#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/xfw0dttXTi#WhatsAppDown— Velmani SVG (@VelmaniSVG18) January 19, 2020
WhatsApp users coming onto to twitter to check if WhatsApp is really down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/UKfCD13fXz— 19 (@wearsdior) January 19, 2020
Mark Zukerberg should just return WhatsApp to who he bought it from and concentrate on Facebook. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/ZEbi1EtREk— The Mayor of Africa ✌ (@man_unusual) January 19, 2020
Waiting for WhatsApp to work again be like. #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/2JaIkgfhDu— Rohith (@rohithdsouza8) January 19, 2020
Whatsapp’s down ...what’s wrong zuckerberg😒 #whatsappdown #zuckerberg pic.twitter.com/J4aVacmJsY— SoundVibez (@soundvibezng) January 19, 2020
Been busy clearing cache and checking my data balance not knowing whatsapp was down #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/Fpo0upRlko— D. A. R. E (@AbayomiDarey) January 19, 2020
I know who's responsible for the all this 😂#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/qZMzxCOd17— Rohith (@rohithdsouza8) January 19, 2020
I bet some people are like " i didn't know whatsapp was down cause no one texts me anyways *cries*" #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/59Gq2VsOTg— 3RIAN (@_3RIAN2) January 19, 2020
Checks Data balance.— my feelings...... (@mera_koi_nahi) January 19, 2020
Checks balance again.
Comes out of the house searching for network.
Activates flight mode for a while.
Reboots phone.
Restarts phone.
Only to realise #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/XBrSmTlBpk
Pic 1 : Servers of Twitter— Ch Hamza (@CH_HAMZA_CH) January 19, 2020
Pic 2 : Servers of WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/N6tmEjeGSl
#whatsappdown— тнαℓαραтну ѕυяуα νf¢✨ (@Surya_R6) January 19, 2020
U know twitter🔥 is best and Fast server in worldwide pic.twitter.com/RGCecpXPT0
Want to confirm if whatsapp is down?— Nikhil Pandit (@niks1020) January 19, 2020
Twitter is the place to check😂😂😂#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/dxy1cA05Wg
Whatsapp users : *complaining*— Ira.duncan🦄 (@Iraduncan11) January 19, 2020
Meanwhile
Twitter users : *chillin'*
#WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/6UWInlViTC
Me not bothered about WhatsApp down issues because twitter got me #whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/keSWqfJhKJ— Olumide (@oluwafemy_) January 19, 2020
Me after opening up WhatsApp and finding no media is loading— BRIAN_MOGENI🇰🇪 (@brian_mogeni) January 19, 2020
But boom twitter is working out 😂😂😂🤯🤯🤯🤯#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/nDrMZkYW29
You've been so nice us..— Velmani SVG (@VelmaniSVG18) January 19, 2020
Life is short for each and everything 😅#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/O8Y1JXr7GW#whatsappdown
