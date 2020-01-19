The Debate
Netizens Hail Twitter 'for Always Being There' After Global WhatsApp Outage

Rest of the World News

Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp went down globally for some users on January 19 who faced issues while sending media files fueling hilarious reactions by netizens.

Netizens

Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp went down globally for some users on January 19 who faced issues while sending media files. However, this global outage led netizens to react to the 'crisis situation' with memes and hilarious reactions. Most internet users 'got freaked' about not being able to send images to their friends, while others hailed Jack Dorsey's microblogging site Twitter 'for always being there'. Few internet users also made memes on Facebook CEO, who needs to 'get it all together'. 

Netizens hail Twitter

