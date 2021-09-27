Republic Top 10 Headlines: Bharat Bandh, Mars Probe Completes 7 Yrs, Goa Polls And More

Biplab Deb Sparks Row With ‘don’t Fear Contempt Of Court' Comment; TMC Seeks Action

Stirring yet another controversy, Tripura CM Biplab Deb on Sunday, urged govt officers to implement orders without fearing contempt of court. Flaunting that the CM controlled the police, he assured that he will protect those implementing orders from imprisonment by skirting contempt. Tripura is set to go to polls in February 2022.

'Matter Of Right': CJI Ramana Says India Needs 50% Women Representation In Judiciary

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Sunday encouraged women lawyers to strongly raise their voice for 50% reservation on all levels of the judiciary and assured "total support" in their demand for similar measures in law colleges across the country.

Bharat Bandh: Farmers Block Highways, Ghazipur Border To Mark 1st Anniversary Of Farm Laws

Following the Bharat Bandh demonstration called by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the protesting farmers blocked the Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border), Delhi-Amritsar National Highway, and Ghazipur border on Monday morning. Taking to Twitter, the Kisan Ekta Morcha announced the participation of 100+ organisations while ensuring 'none of the emergency establishments & services will be hampered'. The shutdown has been called to push for the repeal of three agriculture laws formulated by the Central government.

Ex-Congress Colleagues Tewari, Chaturvedi Wish Jitin Prasada On Getting UP Cabinet Post

Reacting to Jitin Prasada's inclusion into the UP cabinet, his ex-colleagues - Congress MP Manish Tewari and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday, congratulated him. Wondering what turned him towards the BJP, Tewari pointed out that Prasada represented a generational change in Congress from 2004-2014, like Jyotiraditya Scindia. 7 new ministers were inducted into the UP cabinet months ahead of 2022 state elections.

Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police Shuts Down Traffic Movement From UP Towards Ghazipur

Considering the call for Bharat Bandh today, September 27, Delhi Traffic Police informed that the traffic movement from Uttar Pradesh to Ghazipur has been closed. A coalition of farmers' unions, led by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), has called for a nationwide strike that will be observed from 6 am to 4 pm on September 27, to mark the first anniversary of the implementation of three farm laws.

Baloch Republican Army Destroy Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Statue In Bomb Attack In Pakistan

The Baloch Republican Army on Sunday destroyed a statue of Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a bomb attack in Pakistan's Gwadar. The Baloch Republican Army informed in an official statement that some of its activists destroyed Jinnah's statue at Marine Drive in Gwadar with explosives. Claiming responsibility for the attack, the Baloch activists also hit out at Pakistan for portraying Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a 'hero'.

TMC Gearing Up For Goa Elections 2022; Eyes UP, Haryana And Gujarat Next

After a thumping victory in the West Bengal assembly election, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now gearing up for political opportunities outside West Bengal. TMC general secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said the party will enter the election fray in Goa in the coming days. Addressing a public meeting in Bhabanipur, which is set for the bypolls, Banerjee asserted that only 'TMC has the courage to fight on the street and take the issues forward'.

India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) Probe, Planned For 6 Months, Completes 7 Years In Orbit

Mangalyaan, also known as the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) has completed 7 years in orbit. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had successfully inserted the Mangalyaan into orbit on September 24, 2014, in its first attempt. The spacecraft which was initially planned just for six months was ISRO's maiden interplanetary mission. On September 24, 2021, MOM completed 7 years in orbit and is expected to have a mission life of another year.

Twitter Removes Blue Verification Badge From Taliban-operated Afghan Ministries' Accounts

In a sweeping measure to snub prospects of Taliban assuming an official voice, the American social media giant Twitter on Sunday scrapped the blue verification checkmarks from the accounts of several Afghanistan’s official ministries’ accounts, Kabul’s Pajhwok news agency first reported. After the ouster of the ex-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s administration and Taliban assuming the Political power in Kabul, there were mounting speculations that Twitter might let the Taliban use the verified ministries' handles previously operated by Kabul’s democratically elected government.

Suvendu Adhikari Hits Back At TMC's Claim Of Mamata Being More Popular Than PM Modi

Responding to Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee's remarks over Mamata Banerjee's popularity, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) leader, Suvendu Adhikari, said that no political leader is a match to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in terms of global popularity. He further stated that TMC will receive fewer votes than the NOTA in states other than West Bengal.

