Baloch Republican Army Destroy Muhammad Ali Jinnah's Statue In Bomb Attack In Pakistan

The Baloch Republican Army on Sunday destroyed a statue of Pakistan's founding father Muhammad Ali Jinnah in a bomb attack in Pakistan's Gwadar. The Baloch Republican Army informed in an official statement that some of its activists destroyed Jinnah's statue at Marine Drive in Gwadar with explosives. Claiming responsibility for the attack, the Baloch activists also hit out at Pakistan for portraying Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a 'hero'.

Gwadar's Deputy Commissioner Major (retired) Abdul Kabir informed that the Baloch activists who blew up Jinnah's statue had disguised themselves as tourists to gain access to the area. The attack took place on Sunday around 9.20 am. Authorities have started an investigation into the attack, but no arrests have been made so far, Kabir informed.

Jinnah's statue was installed in a high-security zone near the residence of a General Officer Commanding (GOC) and the office of the Deputy Inspector General in June 2021.

'Jinnah an agent of British imperialism': Baloch Republican Army

After the incident, many Pakistanis have expressed their anger and slammed the Balochistan Republican Army. This comes as retaliation from Baloch activists who have repeatedly alleged human rights violations and atrocities being committed by Pakistan in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, an official statement by the Balochistan Republican Army criticised Muhammad Ali Jinnah for occupying and encroaching the Baloch land. In addition, they alleged that Jinnah was an agent of British imperialism involved in 'cunning politics'. The statement also adds that Pakistan's Army invaded Balochistan.

"We accept the responsibility for blowing up the statue of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, installed on Marine Drive, Gawadar. This morning, our Sarmachars destroyed with explosives the statue of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, an agent of British imperialism, in Marine Drive, Gwadar. Beebagr Baloch," a statement by the spokesperson of Baloch Republican Army informed. "The way Muhammad Ali Jinnah occupied and encroached the independence of Baloch land with deception on 27 March 1948 with occupying Pakistani army, Baloch nation views the life of Jinnah with hatred and contempt because of his cunning politics," the statement added.

The Baloch spokesperson further stated that Jinnah was appointed by Khan Baloch as his lawyer to fight the case against British imperialism for the geographical status of the independent Baloch state. He criticised and asserted that Jinnah forcefully incorporated Balochistan into the 'newborn Pakistan'.

"Muhammad Ali Jinnah was appointed by Khan Baloch as his lawyer to fight the case against the British imperialism for the geographical status of the independent Baloch state, but this deceitful man ended the independent status of Balochistan by invading the Baloch homeland with the army of Pakistan, a country established by the British Empire, a year ago, and forcefully incorporated Balochistan into the unnatural newborn Pakistan. Since then, Muhammad Ali Jinnah is remembered as a deceitful and cunning ruler in Balochistan," the Baloch spokesperon said.

Baloch Army hits out at Pakistan over CPEC

In the official statement, the Baloch Republican Army spokesperson also remarked that Pakistan was trying to present Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a hero in front of Baloch generations. Rejecting Pakistan's 'propaganda', the Baloch spokesperson added that children are well aware of Pakistan's "insidious curriculum and the reality of Jinnah."

"The way Pakistan is trying to present Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a hero in front of our generations in its false curriculum, Baloch children are well aware of such insidious curriculum and the reality of Jinnah because this generation is growing up in a turbulent time where the external enemy has made its homeland a no-go area for the natives," the spokesperson said.

He also came down heavily on Pakistan over the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project of which Gwadar Port is a part. The Baloch Republican Army has vowed to resist Pakistan till the independence of Balochistan.