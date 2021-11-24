Republic Top 10 Headlines: China Not Invited For US Democracy Summit, UP Polls & More

US Prez Biden Invites 110 Nations & Taiwan To Virtual Summit On Democracy; China Snubbed

US President Joe Biden has invited 110 nations, including Taiwan to the much-touted world’s first upcoming global "Summit for Democracy" scheduled to be held between December 9-10, but has excluded China, a list of participants published on Tuesday by the US Department of State revealed. Biden’s summit, aimed at making democracies more responsive and resilient, and to build a broader community of partners committed to global democratic renewal, has several countries as invitees, mainly US’ western allies. It also includes India, Pakistan, and Iraq as well as Brazil despite that the far right president, Jair Bolsonaro has been a staunch supporter of former US President Donlad Trump.

Sachin Vaze Tells Chandiwal Commission, 'met Param Bir & Deshmukh Before Re-instatement'

The cross-examination of dismissed officer Sachin Vaze began on Tuesday before the Chandiwal Commission, which is looking into the allegations of extortion and corruption levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra's ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. The corruption charges against Anil Deshmukh were levelled by Param Bir Singh in a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the backdrop of the Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren Murder cases.

Covaxin Shows 50% Effectiveness Against Symptomatic COVID-19 In Real-world Assessment: Lancet Study

Two doses of Covaxin are 50 per cent effective against symptomatic COVID-19, according to the first real-world assessment of India's indigenous coronavirus vaccine published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal. The results of an interim study recently published in The Lancet showed that two doses of Covaxin, also known as BBV152, had 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic disease and present no serious safety concerns.

Tathagata Roy's Jibe At Mamata: 'She Can Only Aspire To Become PM & Nobody Trusts Her'

Taking a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Tripura governor Tathagata Roy on Tuesday stated that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo can never become the prime minister, adding that she can only aspire to take up the position. Roy, who recently targetted the Mamata Banerjee-led party by comparing the number of political killings in West Bengal and Tripura, went on to say that "nobody trusts" the West Bengal CM.

Noida Airport To Bring Up To Rs 35,000 Cr In Investment, One Lakh Jobs: Yogi Adityanath

Noida International Airport will bring in investment up to Rs 35,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and the greenfield project will have one lakh job opportunities, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Tuesday. Adityanath said this as he personally reviewed preparation works for the foundation laying ceremony of the airport in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Captain Secured SAD & BJP's Interests, Jeopardised Punjab: CM Channi's Gloves Off

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday came down heavily on former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for allegedly conniving with the Siromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to harm the interests of the state. The Punjab CM was addressing a gathering at Punjab's Banga. He blamed Captain Amarinder Singh for working for the interests of the Badal family and Prime Minister Narendra Modi by threatening the interests of Punjab.

Centre Proposes To Ban All Private Cryptocurrencies Except For A Few In Upcoming Bill

In a big development, sources told Republic on Tuesday that a cryptocurrency bill will be introduced in the winter session of the Parliament. The bill under the name of 'The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021' is listed 'To create facilitative framework for the creation of the official digital currency to be issued by the Reserve Bank of India' sources further said, adding that the Bill will prohibit all private cryptocurrencies excluding a few, in order to leverage the underlying blockchain technology.

UP Polls: RLD Likely To Contest 30-35 Seats As Part Of SP-led Alliance, Say Sources

Amid speculation over Jayant Chaudhary's meeting with Akhilesh Yadav, sources told Republic TV that Rashtriya Lok Dal is likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. While SP had already expressed its intent to tie up with RLD earlier, the final decision pertaining to seat-sharing is yet to be taken. In the 2017 UP election, RLD contested 277 seats but managed to win from only the Chhaprauli constituency.

'Critics Of Bengal Govt Beheaded': Devendra Fadnavis Slams TMC's 'autocratic Behaviour'

Slamming Trinamool Congress' (TMC) entry into Goa politics, Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday alleged that critics of the West Bengal government are beheaded and corpses hung along the streets. He further stated that Goa has its own culture and both TMC and AAP are not suitable for Goa. The former Maharashtra CM who is also the BJP's Goa election in charge was addressing party workers here during his two-day trip.

Imran Khan Admits 'don't Have Enough Money To Run Pak', Calls It A National Security Issue

In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday admitted that the country's rising foreign debts coupled with low tax recovery has become a 'national security' issue. Khan further said that the Pakistan government did not have enough resources to spend on people's welfare. Imran Khan admitted and made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Track and Trace System (TTS) of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) for the sugar industry in Islamabad.

