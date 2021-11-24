In a major embarrassment for Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday admitted that the country's rising foreign debts coupled with low tax recovery has become a 'national security' issue. Khan further said that the Pakistan government did not have enough resources to spend on people's welfare. Imran Khan admitted and made the remarks while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Track and Trace System (TTS) of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) for the sugar industry in Islamabad.

"Our biggest problem is that we don't have enough money to run our country due to which we have to borrow loans," said Imran Khan

Moreover, he also said that the prevailing culture of avoiding the payment of taxes was a legacy of the colonial period when people disliked to pay taxes as their money was not spent on them. Failure to generate local resources, the successive governments resorted to loans, said Imran Khan

Imran Khan pleads with Pakistan's people to allow fuel price hike to fight crippling debt

Recently, Imran Khan in his address said that petrol prices need to be increased to tackle the growing debt crisis. In addition, he also compared the prevailing prices in Pakistan to India and Bangladesh. He added that Pakistan has the 'cheapest' fuel as compared to other countries.

"When you say that petrol prices have increased, it's cheaper for Pakistan. But I must tell you that we need to increase fuel prices, else our debt will increase. But if you compare this with India, they are selling petrol for (Pak Rupee)Rs 250 per litre and in Bangladesh they are selling for Rs 200 per litre. In Pakistan, we are selling it for Rs 138 per litre," Imran Khan had said . One Pak Rupee is worth 44 Indian paise.

Pakistan's economic woes

Economic crisis looms in Pakistan under Imran Khan. According to a recent report, the country also needs gross external financing of USD 51.6 billion within a two year period (2021-2023) in order to tackle the arising challenges. Moreover, the country continues to remain on the FATF's grey list for failing to take action against operatives of designated and banned terror outfits and organisations, money laundering, terrorist financing and proliferation financing. The much-touted lifeline of the country, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is also not fructifying as planned, with terror activities in Pakistan disrupting various projects, the most recent and high-profile of which was the death of 9 Chinese engineers in a bus blast Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.