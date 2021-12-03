Republic Top 10 Headlines: Karnataka CM's Key Meet On Omicron; Cyclone Jawad & More

Karnataka CM To Chair Key Meet After 5 Contacts Of Patient Who Had Omicron Test COVID+

After two cases of COVID-19 variant Omicron was found in India, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday informed that five contacts of one of the patients have tested positive for the virus. Their samples have been delivered for genome sequencing to determine if they have been infected with the Omicron variant, Bengaluru's civic body added. The Union Health Ministry, yesterday informed that two cases of the newly detected COVID variant Omicron, have been detected in India, both from Karnataka.

India Slams Pakistan's Intl Flight Operation In PoK; 'Interference In Internal Matter'

Pakistan's move to start international flights at the Skardu airport in Gilgit-Baltistan - an illegally occupied Indian territory on Thursday drew the ire of Ministry of External Affairs, which dubbed it as an "interference" in India's internal matter. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority declared that the airport's initial operations will be conducted in Visual Flight Rules, i.e the aircraft shall operate only in clear weather.

Omicron: IATA Says New COVID-19 Variant Threatens Modest October Recovery In Air Travel

The recovery of both domestic and international air travel in October is under threat as governments across the globe have imposed a range of restrictions in the wake of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, warned the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday. Ever since the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant of SARS-CoV-2 a “variant of concern”, the global community swiftly moved to impose restrictions to avoid the “highly-mutated” virus entering the borders. However, the UN health agency advised against a ‘blanket ban’ on travel. Now, IATA has said that fledgling recovery faces a new threat.

Australian Envoy Slams China For 'weaponising Trade', Says India Has Good Business Sense

Hitting out at China and hailing India for its democracy and good business sense, Australia's former PM and Special Trade Envoy for India Tony Abbot lambasted the communist country stating that it has "weaponise trade." On Thursday, he held talks with the Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal in New Delhi and deliberated upon bolstering bilateral trade between India and Australia. While he floated plans to increase economic cooperation with India, the Australian lawmaker hit out at China stating that it has become difficult to see China as a "trusted trade partner."

GFP Faces Setback As Party MLA Quits, To Join BJP; Vijai Sardesai Slams Pramod Sawant

In a big setback for the Goa Forward Party (GFP) ahead of the state assembly election, MLA from Saligao, Jayesh Salgaonkar resigned from the party late on Thursday night. Following his resignation, Salgaonkar is set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Friday afternoon. He is joining the saffron party on the assurance of getting a ticket to contest the upcoming polls from Saligao.

UK: MHRA Approves New COVID Treatment 'Xevudy' As Omicron Threat Spikes Across Globe

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved a new treatment for COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. During the clinical trial, the UK drugs watchdog found that the new coronavirus treatment reduced the chance of hospitalisation and death by 79% in high-risk adults with symptomatic conditions, according to the press release. The new treatment for the virus approved by the MHRA comes at a time when the world continues to witness cases of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Bhima Koregaon Case: NIA Moves Supreme Court Challenging Bail To Accused Sudha Bharadwaj

In a key development, the NIA moved the Supreme Court against the Bombay High Court order granting default bail to Sudha Bharadwaj in the Bhima Koregaon case. The activist-lawyer had contended in her plea that Additional Sessions Judge KD Vadane of the Pune Sessions Court who had taken cognisance of the police charge sheet in 2019, was not authorised to do so. Pointing out that only a Special Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to try UAPA offences, her lawyer Yug Chaudhry cites RTI replies from the HC to show that Vadane was not a designated special judge.

Cyclone Jawad: Odisha Puts 14 Districts On Alert; 266 Rescue Teams On Standby

As Odisha braces for Cyclone Jawad which is likely to hit the state by Saturday, December 4, the government has issued guidelines to prevent adverse effects of the cyclonic storm. The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal has already intensified into a 'deep depression' and is expected to further intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in the next 12 hours. The storm will most likely reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by Saturday morning.

Punjab Polls: AAP Vows World-class Education For Every Child; Kin Of Martyrs To Get ₹1 Cr

Addressing the people during the Tiranga Yatra on Thursday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal announced new promises ahead of the Punjab polls due early next year. Hitting out at the Punjab government over the quality of government schools, he guaranteed that AAP will provide world-class education to every child in the state irrespective of their financial status by redeveloping existing schools and building new ones. Moreover, the Delhi CM assured the teachers that they will be regularised and their issues will be resolved.

Mirage 2000 Fighter Jet Tyre Stolen From Truck Near Lucknow Airbase

In a shocking incident, unidentified miscreants have stolen a tyre of a Mirage fighter jet in Lucknow. The thieves stole the tyre from a truck that was carrying military goods to the Jodhpur airbase from Bakshi Ka Talab airbase. The theft took place on the night of November 27 at Shaheed Path in Lucknow, and further investigation is now underway.

