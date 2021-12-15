Republic Top 10 Headlines: Mamata Politicises PM Modi's Ganga Dip, Punjab Polls & More

CMs' Conclave: PM Modi Urges BJP CMs To 'carve Niche For Govts', 'focus On Ease Of Living'

At the Chief Minister’s conclave held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Varanasi, the PM urged all the Chief Ministers of the BJP-ruled states to ‘carve their niche’ in some or other sectors of governance during the BJP’s regime. The meeting was held on the second day of PM Modi's visit to his parliamentary constituency on December 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister & Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil Seeking Justice For Late Actor

Eighteen months since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans and supporters continue to seek justice for the late Bollywood actor. The 34-year-old was found hanging at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, and several angles pertaining to his death have been probed since his tragic demise.

Gangster Suresh Pujari Deported To India From Philippines; To Be Brought Back To Mumbai

Gangster Suresh Pujari, who is wanted in several extortion cases has been deported to India from the Philippines, a senior police official said on Wednesday. Pujari is wanted in extortion cases in Mumbai and Karnataka and several other places like Thane, Kalyan, Ulhasnagar and Dombivli. He was brought back to India late Tuesday night after he was arrested and extradited from the Philippines.

Punjab Polls: BJP Mulls Allying With Captain's Lok Congress, Calls Party 'like-minded'

Nearly a week after meeting Captain Amarinder Singh, Union minister and Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP's) in charge for Punjab polls Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday said Captain's Punjab Lok Congress and the saffron party are likely to join hands for the upcoming assembly polls in the state. He also said the talks between the two parties are in progress in this regard. Describing Lok Congress as a 'like-minded' party, Shekhawat added that both parties hold identical views on several issues.

Lakhimpur Violence Probe: Owaisi Slams PM For Not Sacking Ajay Mishra; Draws UP Polls Link

After the UP SIT concluded that the Lakhimpur violence was a pre-planned conspiracy, Asaduddin Owaisi lambasted PM Modi for not sacking Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra. The latter's son Ashish Mishra is one of the 13 accused persons who have been arrested in connection with this case and are currently in judicial custody. On Tuesday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Lakhimpur Kheri conceded to the prosecution's request adding Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 326(voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and sections of the Arms Act to the FIR while dropping Sections 279, 304A and 338.

Mamata Politicises PM Modi's Ganga Dip; Avers 'don't Need Character Certificate From BJP'

Addressing a gathering in poll-bound Goa, WB CM Mamata Banerjee politicised PM Modi taking a holy dip in Ganga during his visit to Varanasi on Monday. Referring to the PM's Varanasi tour where he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and his offering prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand, Banerjee contended that these visits were linked to the upcoming round of Assembly elections. On this occasion, the TMC supremo also took a swipe at BJP over its "minority appeasement" charge and asserted that she didn't require a character certificate from the saffron party.

Will Virat Kohli Skip India Vs South Africa ODI Series? BCCI Official Gives Fresh Update

The ongoing speculation about Virat Kohli planning to take a break from the India vs South Africa ODI series was put to rest by a top BCCI official who has said that no 'formal request' has been made by the Test skipper. Earlier on Tuesday, multiple reports suggested that Virat Kohli is likely to miss the India vs South Africa ODI series as he wants to spend time with his family. Virat Kohli is set to lead India in three-match Test series starting on December 26 with the final Test set to take place on January 15.

India Playing Greater Role In Helping Maintain Free & Open Indo-Pacific As QUAD Member: US

Democrat senator from New Jersey Robert Menendez hailed India's effort in maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Menendez, who was chairing the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations on Tuesday, said as a member of Quad alongside US-Japan-Australia, India is playing a "great role" in helping maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific. The statement from the Democrat Senator came nearly three months after US President Joe Biden held the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders with his counterparts from India, Australia and Japan. Notably, during the meeting, Biden hailed the role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ensuring peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region. Replying to POTUS, PM Modi said, "The Indo-Pacific has great challenges and challenges have to be overcome. In six months from the last meeting so much has been accomplished. We stand here together in the Info Pacific region."

UK Drops 11 Nations From COVID Red List, Visitors Allowed To Leave Hotel Quarantine Early

Despite the growing number of Omicron cases, the United Kingdom has decided to remove all 11 countries from its "red list", saying that the system has become "less effective in slowing the incursion" of newer variants. Speaking at the House of Commons on Tuesday, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that the travellers from all the countries will no longer have to undergo government-approved mandatory quarantine in hotels for two weeks, which currently costs £2,285. The ban on international flights to and from the 11 countries will be lifted from Wednesday (Dec. 15) at 4 am.

Pfizer's Antiviral Pill 'significant Step' In Fighting COVID-19: Biden

The United States President Joe Biden has stated on Tuesday (local time) that Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill is a big step towards fighting against the pandemic. Biden has even praised the report by Pfizer on an experimental treatment for Covid-19 which would reduce the risk of hospitalisation or fatality by 89% when administered to high-risk patients after showing their initial symptoms within a few days, CNN reported. According to a press statement issued by Pfizer on Tuesday, the final results, which were based on an examination of over 2,000 individuals in a phase 2/3 trial, were consistent with the interim assessment reported in November 2021.

