Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Attend 16th East Asia Summit; Waqar Younis' Apology & More

Embarrassment For RJD As Its Goa Unit Merges With JD(U); BJP Ally Likely To Contest Polls

Even as Lalu Prasad Yadav has become active in politics again, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) suffered embarrassment after its Goa state unit merged with JD(U) ahead of the Assembly polls. Goa RJD president Ahamad Kadar and other prominent leaders joined JD(U) in the presence of party general secretary Afaque Ahmad Khan in a special ceremony in the national capital on Tuesday. As per a press release, the leaders were inspired by JD(U)'s ideology of "development with justice" and the developmental work done by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Read more here

'Al Qaeda, ISIS Planning 9/11 Style Attacks In US & EU States', Afghan Commando Warns

Afghan Commando Sarfaraz, who had joined the Panjshir resistance after the Taliban's conquest of Kabul has warned that Al Qaeda and the Islamic State are planning a "9/11 style terrorist attack." Taking to Twitter, Sarfaraz claimed that sources close to the resistance have informed that the two terrorist organisations will carry out attacks on American and European soil, "particularly France within six to 12 months." Sarfaraz has also claimed that Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Pakistan-based Ahrar-ul-Hind are planning attacks in India.

Read more here

Indian-origin Anita Anand Becomes Canada's New Defence Minister After Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, 26 October, appointing Indian-origin Canadian politician Anita Anand as the country's new Defence Minister. Justin Trudeau reshuffled his cabinet over a month after his Liberal Party returned to power in the snap polls and amid calls for major military reforms.

Read more here

PM Modi To Virtually Attend 16th East Asia Summit; To Discuss Maritime Security, Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the 16th East Asia Summit on Wednesday, 27 October, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in an official release. He is also slated to attend the 18th ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday, 28 October. Incepted in 2005, the East Asia Summit is a regional forum held annually by the leaders of 16 nations that are part of East Asian, Southeast Asian, South Asian and Oceanian regions, based on the ASEAN Plus Six mechanism.

Read more here

Congress In Damage Control Mode Ahead Of Amarinder Singh's Next Move; Summons Punjab DyCM

Ahead of Captain Amarinder Singh's big announcement on Wednesday, the Congress high command summoned Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, sources told Republic TV. As per sources, Randhawa has already left for Delhi to meet the party top brass which is likely to discuss the possibility of Congress leaders switching allegiance to the former Punjab CM. Singh is set to address a press conference at 11 am today in Chandigarh where he is likely to launch his new party which will contest the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

Read more here

WHO Approval For Covaxin Delayed Again; Final Risk-benefit Analysis Likely On November 3

The World Health Organization's decision on including Covaxin in its Emergency Use Listing was delayed yet again after the UN health agency sought more clarifications from Bharat Biotech. In an important update on Wednesday, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan explained that the Technical Advisory Group for Emergency Use Listing required additional information to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment for global use of this COVID-19 vaccine. This is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations on whether a novel coronavirus vaccine can be listed for emergency use.

Read more here

J&K: Six Arrested While Trying To Flee To Saudi Arabia In Poonch Anti-terror Ops On Day 17

In a significant update to the Poonch encounter that entered day 17 on Wednesday, the J&K Police arrested 6 accused, three of them were nabbed as they tried to flee to Saudi Arabia while three locals have been arrested for providing logistics to the terrorists. According to the information provided by on-ground sources to Republic Media Network, the accused were aware of terrorists active in the area and left J&K the same day when an encounter broke out in Dera Ki Gali, Poonch on 11 October during which the Indian Army had lost five soldiers. Additionally, a dozen of people have been detained, out of which six have been arrested.

Read more here

Waqar Younis Apologises Over 'Mohammad Rizwan's On-field Namaz In Front Of Hindus' Remark

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Waqar Younis on Tuesday night made an apology for his blatant communal comments during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday. The former Pakistan pacer turned commentator turned heads by publicly stating that his favourite part of T20 World Cup 2021 match was when cricketer Mohammad Rizwan 'offered Namaz on the field amid Hindus'. His purposive statement post the match did not sit well with many as they called him out on social media.

Read more here

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan Warns Of 'worrying Trend' As COVID Cases Rise In Bengal

Terming the current COVID-19 situation in West Bengal a 'concerning trend,' Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday, October 22 wrote a letter to Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Health Secretary of West Bengal. In the two page letter, the Union Health Secretary detailed upon COVID cases increase in the state in the last 30 days, which accounts for 3.4 per cent of cases of India's cumulative total and 4.7 per cent of new deaths. Additionally, the letter highlights special concerns for Kolkata as the district has registered a 27% increase in cases in one week.

Read more here

UP Minister Upendra Tiwari Heaps Praise On PM Modi; Dubs Him 'incarnation Of God'

Ahead of the Assembly election due early next year, Uttar Pradesh Minister Upendra Tiwari heaped praise on PM Modi describing him as an "incarnation of God". This comes days after BJP organized various events to celebrate the PM completing 20 years in public office. Tiwari who holds Independent Charge of Sports & Youth Affairs and serves as MoS Panchayati Raj in the Yogi Adityanath-led government highlighted that corruption by middlemen had been eliminated owing to the Direct Benefit Transfer programme.

Read more here



Image: Republic World