Top 10 Headlines: SP Joins Hands With Apna Dal(K); Param Bir Singh Traced & More

Mamata Banerjee To Meet PM Modi Today, Likely To Raise Tripura Violence, BSF Jurisdiction

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is currently on a 4-day trip to New Delhi, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, November 24. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo will meet with PM Modi and discuss the tensions between the state and Centre regarding BSF jurisdiction at the borders. Banerjee will also meet with Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subramanian Swamy today.

Read Full Story Here

Union Cabinet Approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, To Be Tabled In Winter Session Of Parliament

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal to withdraw the three farm laws, sources informed Republic TV. The Union Cabinet meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The farm laws were passed by the Parliament in September 2020. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 was brought up along with 26 new bills for introduction by the government. The government repealed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Read Full Story Here

Crypto Industry Urges Govt To Take Nuanced Approach, Asks Investors To Remain Calm

The cryptocurrency industry on Wednesday urged the government to take a nuanced approach towards regulating crypto assets in India and asked investors in the country to remain calm and not arrive at a rushed conclusion, a day after the government listed for introduction a Bill to ban all such cryptocurrencies, with some exceptions.

Read Full Story Here

DART Mission: Here's How NASA Aims To Deflect The Gigantic Asteroid For Planetary Defence

At 1:21 ET (11:50 AM) on November 24, NASA launched the ‘DART mission’ which is nearly a one-year journey to crash into an asteroid. The first of its kind mission redefines the space agency's approach to planetary defence and witnesses it releasing a car-size spacecraft to deflect a gigantic asteroid which the agency says is "not a threat" to earth. Talking about the mission, Justyna Surowiec, who works as a Public Affairs Official at John Hopkins University APL said that it is something that "impacts humanity" and people must know about it.

Read Full Story Here

Bihar Liquor Racket Exposed: Republic Sting Reveals Open Bootlegging Across Patna

In 2016, the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar had passed the Liquor Prohibition Law amid criticism from the Opposition, which called it a draconian law. The government however proceeded with its decision and five years on, Republic in its sting operation has found that bootlegging still rages on in the heart of Bihar.

Read Full Story Here

Akhilesh Yadav Set To Lead Grand Opposition Alliance In UP Polls As AAP-SP Hint At Tie-up

In a massive development on Wednesday, met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav met AAP's UP in-charge Sanjay Singh leading to the speculation that the SP-AAP alliance is on the cards. As per sources, they met for about an hour at the Janeshwar Mishra Trust office in Lucknow where a discussion was held on seat-sharing and other possibilities for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh election. Meanwhile, sources told Republic TV that Yadav also held talks with Mahan Dal president Keshav Dev Maurya and Union Minister Anupriya Patel's mother Krishna Patel who leads her own faction of Apna Dal.

Read Full Story Here

Aviation Ministry Says International Flight Operations Expected To Return To Normal Soon

Regular international flight operations will resume soon, Rajiv Bansal, Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation, announced on Wednesday. The international passenger flights were suspended in March 2020 due to the emergence of the coronavirus. And the government had extended the suspension till 30 November 2021 in an order issued recently. These restrictions will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights which were approved by DGCA as there are special flights permitted under "air bubble" arrangements with other countries.

Read Full Story Here

BJP's Malavika Avinash Slams Congress; Says 'their Stand On Sardar Patel Exposed Again'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Malavika Avinash on Wednesday lashed at the Congress party after a video of former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar went viral. In the viral video, Siddaramaiah is seen asking Shivakumar to place former deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's picture along with Indira Gandhi. Siddaramaiah was heard telling Shivakumar that if Sardar Patel's photograph is not installed then the Bharatiya Janata Party may criticise and take advantage of the situation.

Read Full Story Here

Sweden Gets Its First Female PM As Magdalena Andersson Wins Electoral Bid

Swedish Parliament, on Wednesday, approved Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister. The decision marked a historic feat for the nordic country, which became the first in the region to get a female leader. Soon after her election-wherein, the 52-year-old replaced Stefan Lofven-she got a standing ovation from the sections of the parliament.

Read Full Story Here

China Criticises Biden For Inviting Taiwan To Democracy Summit, Calls It America's Mistake

In the latest dent to US-China relations, Beijing has accused Washington of “a mistake” in inviting Taiwan to participate in a democracy summit alongside 109 other democratic governments for a summit. China’s response came after Taiwan was included in the list of participants for next month’s upcoming Summit for Democracy, published by the US State Department on Tuesday. While Taiwan has never been ruled by China, it has continued to claim the democratic self-ruled island as its own ‘breakaway province’.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World