Zelenskyy Compares Putin To Hitler In WWII Victory Day Speech: 'Evil Has Returned...'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy compared Russian President Vladimir Putin with Adolf Hitler in his "Victory Day" speech amid the ongoing Russia Ukraine war. As Europe celebrated Victory Day in Europe on May 8, to commemorate the victory over the Nazis in World War II, Zelenskyy said that Putin is trying to surpass Hitler.

"Every day on May 08, together with the entire civilised world, we honour everyone who defended the planet from Nazism during World War II. Millions of lost lives, crippled destinies, tortured souls and millions of reasons to say Evil: Never again. We knew the price our ancestors paid for this wisdom, we knew how important it is to preserve it and pass it on," Zelenskky said in his speech. Adding further in his black and white video, Zelenskyy said, "Decades after World War II, darkness has returned to Ukraine, and it has become black and white again. Evil has returned in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose." He compared the ongoing Russian attack with Nazism stating that a new world record has been set for xenophobia, hatred, racism and the number of victims they can cause.

'Victory will be ours': Putin

Ahead of the Victory Day celebration, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised that "as in 1945, victory will be ours" and expressed his gratitude to former Soviet republics. He stated that Russian soldiers just like their forefathers are fighting side by side to rescue their native land from the Nazis. He further said that they are confident that victory will be theirs, just as it was in 1945.

Putin further stated that it is their collective obligation to prevent the resurgence of Nazism, which caused so much sorrow to people in various nations. He also referred to civilians who defeated Nazism at the expense of numerous sacrifices during World War II. He continued by stating that unfortunately, Nazism is rearing its head once more, and claimed that fascism has taken hold in Ukraine, posing a threat to Russia and the Russian-speaking population in the country's east in the Donbass region. Moscow desires to liberate the Donbass region, he said, according to media reports.

Notably, the Second World War came to an end on May 8, 1945, after the German forces surrendered to the Allied forces of which the United Kingdom, the United States and the Soviet Union were a major part. Adolf Hitler was defeated by the Allied forces, as World War II eventually came to an end and this day is thus celebrated as Victory Day in Europe.