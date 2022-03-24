As the Russia-Ukraine war grips on to the second month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday questioned NATO’s intention of supporting the war-torn nation in retaliation to unabated Russian incursion. Addressing the trio Summit in Brussels on the 29th Day of the war, without mincing his words Zelenskyy said that NATO should understand that through the course of the war, Ukraine will know "Who is a friend, Who is a partner and Who betrays them for money."

'We will see who is a friend and who betrays': Ukrainian President

While speaking at the summit being held in the European diplomatic capital, the Ukrainian President stressed that NATO must understand that the embattled country stands "in a grey area". He further added, "We are not a part of NATO; we are not a part of the world’s strongest military alliance; we are not among the 30 countries that are under the security umbrella. Ukraine is bearing the brunt of the Russian violence, and is fighting them every day without any military support from other European nations," he noted.

'Ukraine asked NATO for war tanks, received no answer'

Zelenskyy urged the NATO allies, members of the G7 grouping and European Union leaders, for stricter sanctions against President Putin led Russia and demanded immediate military support.

Speaking further, he denounced NATO for not responding to their demand of supplying war tanks. ‘Ukraine has asked NATO for tanks but has received no answers so far,’ he said. This is reflective of NATO’s stand of refuting military support to Kyiv and participating in the war. Even though the Ukrainian President has now made it clear that he has lost his interest in joining the alliance, he is expecting support from the military grouping to avenge his nation.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden, visiting NATO Summit to deliberate on the prolonged war that had displaced millions and caused massive devastation, will be nudging the western leaders to further burden Moscow with economic sanctions.

Disconcerted with the global shame, boycott and severe economic repercussions that its invasion in neighbouring Ukraine had brought upon it, Russia continues the unabashed attack across different cities of Ukraine.