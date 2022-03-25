Amid escalations in the Russia Ukraine war, Ukrainian Human Rights activists claim that the Russian forces are deliberately targeting civilians. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, activist Oleksandra Matviichuk said that the Russian troops are failing in their plans to take over Kyiv and was struggling with the Ukrainian people’s resistance. Matviichuk also informed that the city has food, water and electricity required to continue their fight against the Russian invasion.

Head of Center for Civil Liberties, Ukraine, Oleksandra Matviichuk spoke exclusively to Republic TV from Kyiv as the Russian invasion entered day 30. Speaking about the situation in the city, she revealed that the Russian troops were now targeting civilians to force the Ukrainian administration to stop resistance. “We are struggling in Kyiv for several weeks. However, the Russian troops tried to enter Kyiv and they failed,” Matviichuk said.

“In Kyiv, the situation is dangerous because the Russian forces are deliberately shelling residential buildings, forcing the people to leave the city,” the human rights activist told Republic. “Russian troops are deliberately hitting residential buildings in the country. They need more civilian casualties to stop resistance by Ukraine,” Matviichuk added.

Furthermore, she slammed the Russian troops and said that the forces were failing in their invasion. “Putin only expected to face the Ukrainian army. He never expected to face the Ukrainian people. That’s why the Russian troops are struggling,” the activist said. She went on to claim that the city of Kyiv was holding enough supplies to continue its resistance. “Unlike cities like Mariupol, we have food, water and electricity. Russian troops are failing in their attempt to starve the city of supplies,” Matviichuk told Republic.

She further urged states and world leaders to take proactive measures to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine. She said that Putin needs to be stopped claiming that the attack was not on Ukraine alone but on the world. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had earlier claimed the same and had asked leaders to take action against Putin for causing the war.

More than a thousand people have been killed so far

Russian President Vladimir Putin dispatched troops to Ukraine on February 24 in a special military operation aimed at demilitarising the country. Following this, Russia had claimed that the civilians were safe in Ukraine and that they are only attacking military bases. However, the United Nations Human Rights' office on Thursday stated that more than a thousand civilians have been killed so far. The UN also informed that over 10 million people have been displaced, including more than half of all Ukrainian children.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD