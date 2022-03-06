Top 10 Headlines: Putin Warns Ukraine's Future In 'jeopardy'; Zelenskyy Calls Biden & More

'Ukraine's Statehood In Jeopardy,' Warns Putin Amid Stiff Resistance & Crippling Sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Saturday that Ukraine's statehood is in jeopardy and sanctions are like "declaring war" on Russia. Putin's army is faced with stiff resistance in the neighbouring country while the Russian economy is increasingly suffocated by sanctions from the West.

WHO confirms 'several' attacks on health care centres in Ukraine

The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed “several” attacks on health care centres in Ukraine which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries. Taking to Twitter, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that additional reports are now being investigated.

Russia has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during 'Special Operation'

The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday announced that its armed forces have destroyed 2,203 targets of the Ukrainian military infrastructure since the beginning of the special military operation. According to the Defence Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, Russian fighter jets and air defence systems have shot down 10 Ukrainian combat aircraft and helicopters over the past 24 hours.

Amit Shah Lauds India's Ukraine Evacuation Mission; Says 'Had Positive Effect On Polls'

As the poll campaign for the 5 state elections wrap up, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda addressed the press in Delhi on Saturday. Predicting a BJP victory across Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa, Shah also lauded India's 'Operation Ganga' which has evacuated over 16,000 citizens from war-torn Ukraine. He added that the evacuation has had a 'positive impact on elections' - hinting it being a factor favouring the saffron party. Results of the 5 poll-bound states will be announced on March 10.

Ukraine Confirms Death Of 3 Defence Ministry Officials Carrying Out 'special Assignment'

As Russia continues its offensive against Ukraine, three members of the Kyiv delegation to peace talks with Russia were killed during a "special assignment" on Saturday. In a statement, the Directorate of Ukraine Defence Ministry informed that the staffers died "while defending Ukraine." The group included three officers from the main intelligence from the Ukrainian defence wing.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian FM Kuleba Meets Blinken; Urges For Fighter Jets & Strong Air Defence Systems

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues unabated, US Secretary of State Secretary Antony Blinken on Saturday met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the Ukraine-Poland border in a show of support to the war-torn ex-Soviet nation. The leaders discussed urgent strengthening of Kyiv's defences in a bid to further isolate Russia. Blinken affirmed that the "entire world stands with Ukraine" against the Russian aggression.

Amid Invasion Of Ukraine, Putin Says Sanctions By West Are 'akin To Declaration Of War'

Russia President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, said that any sanctions on the Russian Federation were akin to a declaration of war. As his invasion of Ukraine entered the 11th day, the Kremlin leader announced that attempt to impose a no-fly zone would be tantamount to entering into the conflict, as reported by Al Arabiya News. Earlier this week, NATO refuted the request to establish a ‘no-fly zone’ over Ukraine prompting stark criticism from Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskky who said that the decision served as a green light for Moscow to bomb his country.

Zelenskyy Seeks Financial Aid From US As Nearly 1.5 Mn Flee Ukraine

The intense Russia-Ukraine war entered its 11th day on Sunday with Ukrainian emergency services stating that over 2,000 civilians have been killed in the nearly two weeks of Russian invasion. On Saturday, the advancing Russian forces captured the Ukrainian military base near Kherson, as per the Russian military. Meanwhile, unfathomable destruction, damage, and fear of lives have pushed nearly 1.5 million Ukrainians to flee out of the country, as per the UN human rights organisation.

Joe Biden, Zelenskyy Discuss Humanitarian & Economic Aid For Ukraine Over Phone Call

Amid escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke to US President Joe Biden on Saturday. The call comes as the Russian forces widened offensive after a brief ceasefire on Saturday. The two leaders discussed further sanctions against Russia over their continued offensive and financial support and security extended to the war-hit Ukraine.

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS. The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia," Zelenskyy tweeted while informing about his contact with the US President. Following the conversation between the two presidents, a White House readout of the call said that Biden noted his administration is surging security, humanitarian, and economic assistance to Ukraine. It also added that the US President was working closely with Congress to secure additional funding for Kyiv.

