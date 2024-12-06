Syrian Cities Under Seige: What's Happening in Aleppo, Hama as Civil War Escalates?

Hama: The Syrian civil war enters a new phase after 13 years. On November 27, Syrian rebels launched an offensive against the forces of President Bashar al-Assad and managed to seize control of Aleppo two days later. This forced the Syrian military to redeploy and announce a "temporary withdrawal."

The rebels, operating under the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have now encircled Hama, a key government stronghold, from "three sides," The Guardian reported.

The rebels' next target is the central province of Homs, a move that analysts believe could significantly shift the balance of the conflict if captured. Rebel groups have already indicated their intention to advance towards Homs, as reported by AP.

Syrian Rebels Surprise Offensive

This latest offensive marks a significant chapter in Syria’s ongoing armed rebellion. It comes at a time when the region is already embroiled in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

On Wednesday (November 27), the powerful HTS, led by Abu Mohammad al-Joulani, 42, launched an invasion of Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city with a population of two million, since their expulsion in 2016. Within two days, the rebels had seized control of the city, prompting the military to announce its withdrawal.

The Syrian army later confirmed casualties.

Meanwhile, UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis, David Carden, told Reuters, "Relentless attacks over the past three days have claimed the lives of at least 27 civilians, including children as young as eight years old."

Later Syrian state news agency SANA said four civilians including two students were killed in Aleppo by rebel shelling on university dormitories.

The Motive Behind the Offensive

Rebel fighters claim the offensive was launched to preempt attacks by the Syrian army and in response to the intensified airstrikes on civilian areas in rebel-held Idlib by Syrian and Russian forces in recent weeks.

Lt. Col. Hassan Abdulghany, the rebel military leader, described the operation as a 'necessary defensive measure' in a video statement. The rebels aim to reclaim territory, stop airstrikes on civilians, and cut off vital supply lines for government forces.

"To push back their fire from our people, this operation is not a choice. It is an obligation to defend our people and their land. It has become clear to everyone that the regime militias and their allies, including the Iranian mercenaries, have declared an open war on the Syrian people,” Abdulghanysaid, according to the New York Times.

The US and UN have long designated the opposition force as a terrorist organisation.

President Assad Vows to Defend Syria

In response, the Syrian government, backed by its allies Iran and Russia, is fighting back against the rebels. President Assad vowed that Syria would "defend its stability and its territorial integrity in the face of terrorists and their supporters."

Following this Russian and Syrian warplanes bombed areas near the Turkish border on Thursday to try to repel the insurgent advance, marking the first time in years that the rebels have captured significant territory, according to Syrian army and rebel sources.

However, Iran, a key ally of Assad, suffered casualties in the operation, with a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards reported killed, as per media reports.