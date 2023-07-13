Ex-US President Donald Trump claims that the secret ingredient to President Joe Biden's big speeches is the "cocaine" that is supposedly being "pumped" into him. In an interview with conspiracy theorist Wayne Allyn Root on Wednesday, the 77-year-old said that "I think they pump him up, absolutely," but casually left out who he was precisely referring to with the word "they".

"You know, you watch Joe at the beginning of his speech and he's got a little life. Not much, but he's got a little life. By the end of the speech, he's a disaster. He can't even find his way off the stage. So there's something going on there," Trump said, as Root agreed.

The host then bragged that "great minds think alike", adding that "they probably need to give [Biden] something to juice him up. "And we can't have a president that's on cocaine when you're dealing with nuclear weapons and everything else ... It's very dangerous," the erstwhile president then chimed in.

What's the cocaine saga about?

Trump's remarks came as a strong swipe at Biden over the cocaine that was discovered on the premises of the White House earlier this month. He also sided with the theory that the drug belonged to the 80-year-old's disgraced son and recovering addict Hunter, but then strongly insisted that it's just his "opinion."

However, none of the presidential hopeful's comments came backed with proof. So far, no shred of evidence points to the fact that the drug belonged to the Bidens, who were away for a jaunt to Camp David when it was found. To unravel the mystery, the US Congress is set to receive a briefing from the Secret Service, according to sources familiar with the matter. The briefing is slated to take place on Thursday, as per Axios.