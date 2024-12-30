Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • Automobile /
  • Oben Rorr To Revolt RV400: Top Five EV Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh in India

Published 17:31 IST, December 30th 2024

Oben Rorr To Revolt RV400: Top Five EV Bikes Under Rs 3 Lakh in India

The EV two-wheeler market is surging in India. Here's a list that buyers can check out for the top five EV motorcycles that can be considered under Rs 3 lakh:

Reported by: Auto Desk
Top five EV motorcycles to consider under Rs 3 lakh | Image: Republic

EV Bikes under Rs 3 Lakh: The EV two-wheeler market is surging in India. Several EV manufacturers have entered the market and offer a feature-loaded EV motorcycle with a decent range.  As the government is providing subsidies for EVs, it is a good time to switch from regular ICE vehicles. Buyers in India are looking for alternative options that are cost-efficient for their regular ICE bikes.

Buyers planning for EV motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh, then here is a list of the top five motorcycles on offer:

Also Read: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Check Dates, Timings, and More

Revolt RV400

The first bike that buyers can check under Rs 3 lakh budget is the Revolt RV400. It is powered by a 3.7kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 150km on ECO mode. The company offers it in two variants and nine colour options. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 1.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

Oben Rorr

The next motorcycle on the list that buyers can check out is the Oben Rorr. This EV motorcycle has a 4.4kWh battery and has a claimed range of 187km on a single charge. The company offers it in a single variant and two colour options. The price of the Oben Rorr starts at Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Top 3 Most Affordable 125cc Motorcycles in India

Okaya Ferrato Disruptor

Buyers looking for a sportier EV motorcycle can look for the Ferrato Disruptor. It was recently launched by Okaya in 2024. The Ferrato Disruptor has a 3.97kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 129km on a single charge. The company offers it in a single variant with three colour options. The price of the Okaya Ferrato Disruptor starts at Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Odysse Vader

The next EV motorcycle that buyers can check out is the Odysse Vader. It has a 3.7kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 125km in Eco mode. The company offers it in a single variant and five colour options. The price of the Odysse Vader starts at Rs 1.61 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ultraviolet F77 Mach-2

Buyers who are looking for a naked EV sports bike with a stylish appearance and features can check out the Ultraviolet F77 Mach-2. It has a 7.1kWh battery pack and a 10.3kWh battery having a claimed range of 211km and 323km respectively. The company offers the F77 Mach-2 in two variants and nine colour options. The price of the Ultraviolet F77 Mach-2 starts at Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Also Read: Top 5 Most Affordable Motorcycles in India

Updated 17:31 IST, December 30th 2024

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.