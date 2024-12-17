Skoda Cars Price Hike: Skoda India announced on Tuesday that it would revise the price of its four models. According to a statement from the company, the company will hike the prices of its Slavia, Kushaq, Superb, and Kodiaq by 3 per cent from January 2025. The company further stated that the price hike aims to offset the rising input and operational costs and ensure sustainable operations aligned with the industry.

Skoda Kylaq Price Unaffected:

According to a statement from the company, the prices of the Skoda Kylaq will remain unaffected by this adjustment. The company further stated that it will remain unchanged until it reaches 33,333 bookings.

Skoda Kylaq Price:

The price of the Skoda Kylaq starts at Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The company offers it in four variants.

Skoda Kylaq Design:

The design of the Skoda Kylaq is similar to its elder sibling Kushaq. It comes with sporty exteriors and runs on 16-inch alloy wheels. When talking about boot space, the company claims it has the most enormous boot in its segment.

Skoda Kylaq Features:

The feature list on the Skoda Kylaq consists of a sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and more. However, it also offers front-ventilated seats, an 11.2-inch instrument cluster, and six airbags.

Skoda Kylaq Engine Specifications:

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L inline three-cylinder TSI petrol engine, which produces 115 BHP and 170 Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox.

