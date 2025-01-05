Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release Box Office: Deepika-Ranbir Film Secures More Shows, Doubles Collection On Saturday

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Re-release: The 2013 cult classic returned to the big screen on January 3. The Ranbir Kapoor - Deepika Padukone starrer seems to have struck a chord among the audience. On the second day of re-release, the film secured almost double the shows and raked in double the collection at the ticketing counter.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's re-release box office collection soars

2025 seems to be off to a good start for Bollywood with the re-release of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. On the first Friday of the year, and the opening day for the movie, the friendship drama minted ₹1.20 crore, as per Sacnilk. The movie missed the highest-grossing re-released movie by a whisker as Tumbbad minted ₹1.65 crore last year.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani re-released on Jan 3 | Image: IMDb

However, on the second day of the film's re-release, the shows for the film increased from 750 to 1600 owing to a massive demand. The collection also soared with ₹2.40 crore on day 2. As per Sacnilk, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is eyeing a positive ₹6 crore plus opening weekend. The movie has amassed a total of ₹3.60 crore on re-release, as of now. With no other significant release in Bollywood for the foreseeable future, the film has a good chance to mint big bucks at the box office and register records.

Which is the highest-grossing re-released film ever?

While Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has opened to a promising response at the box office, it has yet to break records. The Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor starrer has to break the record of Tumbbad to become the highest-grossing re-released movie ever. After a flop original run in theatres, the horror film received a new lease of life on September 13, last year.

Sohum Shah starrer Tumbbad hit the big screens again on September 13, 2024 | Image: IMDb