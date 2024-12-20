Viral: Anne Hathaway Dines In At Vikas Khanna's New York-Based Restaurant Bungalow

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna is a household name in India and has established his mark overseas as well. Recently, Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway dined at the the celebrated chef’s restaurant. Post this, Vikas Khanna shared a heartfelt note.

Anne Hathaway at Vikas Khanna's Bungalow

Vikas Khanna had earlier served and fed guests including international couple Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. His latest post on Instagram revealed how happy he was to feed her. Along with the post, he wrote in the caption, “I still remember the day I had to delete all the Devil Wears Prada and Sex and the City files from my computer. I had saved them to watch on loop with my sister while sitting by her hospital bed. I’ve lost count of how many times Radha, @sammahmood, and I watched those movies together.”.

His caption further read, “She absolutely loved @annehathaway and knew every single line from The Devil Wears Prada by heart. Reciting those dialogues brought her so much joy—her happiest moments during those times. Somehow, I learned them all by heart too. Watching her laugh was the best painkiller. When the time came, I deleted every file and tried to forget those lines, as the memories were too much to bear.”

“But tonight, when my beloved @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad brought Anne to Bungalow, it all came flooding back. Every line, every laugh. And somehow, I was so happy to feed her. Cooking and serving are the only ways I know how to express love and gratitude. Thank you, Anne, for giving her those moments of happiness—when we’d laugh and say, “Everybody wants to be us. I photoshopped my Radha into the photo, right next to her hero. I know she was there with us tonight”, Vikas Khanna concluded his caption.

Celebrated Indian chef Vikas Khanna who made India proud

Vikas Khanna is one of the most celebrated chef in the country and a famous cookbook writer. In addition, he is also a Michelin star chef. Not every chef in the whole world got the chance to cook in the White House for the President of US and the First Lady Michelle Obama. Khanna was so lucky that he has been called not ones in fact twice to cook for the Obama’s.

File photo of Vikas Khanna | Source: IMDb