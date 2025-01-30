KBC 16: Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat Poke Fun At Amitabh Bachchan, Say 'Can't Believe You're Being Made To Sit With Us'

The popular game show KBC(Kaun Banega Crorepati) season 16 hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been loved by netizens for months. With every episode, the show is grabbing eyeballs. Recently, a special episode featured comedians and content creators Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, and Bhuvan Bam taking the hot seat. A clip from the episode has been making rounds on social media, showcasing Samay joking about Big B’s Sooryavansham.

India's Got Latent maker Samay Raina took a dig at Sooryavansham, the video went viral

The viral video features Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina sitting on the hot seat while Bhuvan can be seen in the audience. In the fun banter, Samay revealed that the first Amitabh Bachchan film he ever watched was Sooryavansham, which got a nod of approval from Big B.

He further said that the second and third movies were also Sooryavansham due to its re-run on Sony Max. In reply, Big Bachchan has said his iconic dialogue 'Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah."

Samay Raina asks Amitabh Bachchan for 'property mein hissa', netizens in splits

Further, Samay took no time to punch a joke on this as he said, "Aapne beta bana hi dia hai toh property mei thoda hissa? (Now that you have made me your son, please include my name on some of your properties)." India Got Latent maker then said that once he tried to enter Big B's residence Jalsa but was beaten up by security guards. At the end of the viral clip, the Comicstaan contestant further said, "Mujhe believe nahi ho raha sir aapko humare sath baithna pad raha hai (I can't believe sir you're being made to sit with us).” And all laughed.