  • Explosion Near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, Similar to CRPF School Blast; NSG Squad at Spot

Published 12:44 IST, November 28th 2024

Explosion Near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, Similar to CRPF School Blast; NSG Squad at Spot

An explosion has been reported outside a sweet shop in the Prashant Vihar area of New Delhi; a probe is underway and further details are awaited.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Blast in Prashant Vihar | Image: PTI

New Delhi: An explosion has been reported in the national capital today, outside a sweet shop in Prashant Vihar area of New Delhi. As per sources, a PCR call was made around 11:48 am to fire brigade vans; an investigation is being carried out by the Delhi Police, to determine the cause of the blast.

Explosion Near Sweet Shop in Prashant Vihar

A low-intensity blast has been reported outside Bansi Sweets in Rohini's Prashant Vihar area. The Delhi Police is yet to confirm whether the explosion was a cylinder blast or if it was a suspicious blast and an investigation is underway. 

1 Person Injured in Delhi Blast, Investigation Underway

In this explosion in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, one person has reportedly been injured. The blast occurred near an auto-rickshaw and it is the rickshaw's driver who has been injured. As per latest information, the police has recovered a white powder substance from the blast site. 

This blast comes a month after the explosion outside a CRPF school in the same area; this latest explosion has occurred just a few metres away from the school. A blast was reported outside the CRPF School in the Prashant Vihar area of Rohini district on October 20. The fire department was alerted around 7:50 AM, prompting the immediate dispatch of two fire brigades. However, no fire or damage to the boundary wall was detected. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:53 IST, November 28th 2024

