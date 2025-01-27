Two Dead, 11 Injured in Head-On Car-Truck Collision in Pratapgarh: UP

Pratapgarh: Two people, including a woman, were killed and 11 others injured in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj Highway, police reported on Monday.

The accident occurred near the closed toll plaza at Dharouli Madhupur, around 15 km from the district headquarters. The car, heading towards Prayagraj, collided with a truck carrying devotees traveling in the opposite direction, said Circle Officer Shiv Narayan Vaish.

The car occupants, Manoj (50) and Sunita (50), from Mainpuri district, died in the accident, the officer said.

Seven people in the car and six devotees from the mini truck, residents of Sant Kabir Nagar district, were injured in the accident, Vaish added.

The injured were taken to a local hospital and were later referred to a medical college, he said.

Manoj and Sunita were brought declared at the medical college, while three critically injured people were referred to AIIMS Raebareli for further treatment, the CO added.

The devotees were reportedly travelling to Prayagraj and Ayodhya when the accident happened, police said.