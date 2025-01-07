NASA Astronaut Captures Breathtaking Green Auroras from Space

New Delhi, India: NASA astronaut Don Pettit shared a stunning video capturing the vibrant green auroras as seen from the International Space Station (ISS).

Shared on January 6, 2025, the footage offers a rare, bird's-eye view of the natural light phenomenon, drawing widespread admiration across social media platforms.

The video, recorded during Pettit’s time aboard the ISS, showcases the intense green glow of auroras caused by charged solar particles interacting with Earth's magnetic field. Pettit captioned the post, “Flying over aurora; intensely green,” emphasizing the awe-inspiring beauty of the celestial display.

Auroras are typically visible in high-latitude regions near the Arctic and Antarctic, but Pettit’s footage provides a unique perspective from 400 kilometers above Earth.