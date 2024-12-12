Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Breaks Down After Becoming The Youngest World Champion

It was a historic moment for India after D Gukesh clinched the World Chess Championship crown. The 18-year-old made history after dethroning defending champion Ding Liren to become the 18th World Champion. The moment was historic, as no other Indian Grandmaster except Viswanathan Anand has won the prestigious feat. Emotions for the better of him after Liren resigns from Game 14 as Gukesh breaks down in tears after the play.

D Gukesh Filled With Emotions As He Breaks Down After Becoming The New World Chess Champion

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh became the World Chess Champion after Ding Liren resigned from Game 14 of the World Chess Championship. He is now the youngest world chess champion. Emotions were running high after the Indian grandmaster achieved the feat as Gukesh broke down after winning the final game.

The newly crowned World Champion spoke to the media after the match-up, where he said that he did not expect a win, but he got a chance to press and turn the tables. It was the reason why he got a bit emotional after the win.

"I was dreaming this moment for the last 10 years. I am happy that I realised the dream (and made it) into reality. I got a bit emotional because I was not expecting to win. But then I got a chance to press on," the new World Chess Champion said to the reporters after the historic triumph in Singapore.

Gukesh Makes History After Clinching World Chess Championship Crown in Singapore

Gukesh has officially become the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the global title. Anand, a five-time world champion, had last held the title in 2013 before going down to Magnus Carlsen. Gukesh, who won the 14th game against Liren after 58 moves in four hours, is the 18th world chess champion overall. If Thursday's game was also drawn, winner was to be decided in shorter duration tie-breaks on Friday.

The Indian Grandmaster had won the third and 11th rounds before Thursday's decisive game, while the 32-year-old Liren emerged victorious in the opening and 12th games. All other games were drawn in the match.