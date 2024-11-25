Australia’s Biggest Defeats In Test Cricket After India Win Perth Test By 295 Runs

India handed Australia a crushing defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Perth, winning by a massive 295 runs. The result stunned both Australian fans and cricket experts, marking one of the most significant losses in Australia's Test cricket history. This after the Indian cricket team was bundled out for just 150 runs in the first innings of the game, it appeared as if the Jasprit Bumrah -led side was bound to lose from then on.

After restricting Australia from closing the lead in the first innings thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's aggressive bowling and captaincy, India set a daunting target of 534 runs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul forged a 201-run partnership as they batted the whole day on the second day. Jaiswal managed to reach his century on Day 3 but KL Rahul was dismissed for 77. Jaiswal eventually got out to a loose ball after scoring 161 runs. Virat Kohli found his form back in the second innings and scored a century to help India post a massive target.

As soon as Virat Kohli reached the three-figure mark closer to stumps on Day 3, Jasprit Bumrah declared the Indian innings as he wanted to get going with the ball for the remaining overs to try and hurt the Australian batting order a bit before they came out on the fourth day. India managed to pick up three wickets before the close of play and Jasprit Bumrah scalped two of those scalps. On Day 4, Indian bowlers had to work a little bit before bowling the home side out to win the match by 295 runs. Stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah won the Player of the Match award for his dominating bowling show.

The win not only handed India a dominant start in the series but also marked one of Australia’s heaviest defeats on home soil. This defeat added to a list of heavy losses Australia has suffered over the years, both at home and abroad. Below, we take a look at the biggest defeats Australia has faced in Test cricket history, including their latest loss to India in the first match of the BGT 2024-25.

Australia's biggest Test defeats