'What Is His Status?: Ex-Cricketer Raises Concern Over Shami's Absence From India's Playing XI In T20Is vs England
Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra is worried about Mohammad Shami's status on the team after he has missed the last two T20Is vs England.
Team India pacer Mohammad Shami is currently facing a lot of questions over his return to Team India. The acclaimed Indian pacer hasn't been used much lately despite being announced for the T20Is. Shami has failed to make a comeback for the national team and has spent the last two games warming the benches. Naturally, concerns become apparent about the pacer's level of fitness and readiness to make a successful return.
Ex-Cricketer Concerned Over Mohammad Shami
Amid concern over Mohammad Shami after not being in the past two T20I matches against England, former India cricketer Akash Chopra wonders about Shami's status on the team as there is no news from the NCA and the dressing room.
“At some stage, he has to play. This month is about to come to an end. Your T20I series will be more than half done by the end of the day. If he doesn't play, then what is his status? What is his actual status? There is no news from the dressing room and the NCA. What is his status?
“Shami has to play. If he doesn't play, I am personally worried. He hasn't played for 15 months. If he plays international cricket, he can only be ready then. If Shami is not playing, you have to wonder about his status at some point. It's not like you aren't playing him because of the bowling combination. There is no update regarding his status. I just hope to see him play,” Akash Chopra said in one of his videos on his YouTube Channel.
India's New Batting Coach Opens Up On Shami's Absence
At the pre-match presser in Rajkot, the new batting coach for Team India, Sitanshu Kotak, stated that the pacer is in perfect form. He went on to say that head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav will decide how to manage his workload during the T20I series.
"Yes, Shami is fit but something about him playing or not playing, I am not the one who can answer. There is definitely a plan (for Shami) for coming matches as well and One-dayers, but the coach Gautam and obviously Surya will take a call. And fitness, definitely not a problem depending on how they are planning to build this load," Sitanshu Kotak said.
