Ex-Pakistan Cricketer's BIZARRE 'Jasprit Bumrah ka 10 Per Cent Chance Hai' Ahead of India's CT 2025 Squad Selection

Ahead of the Indian squad selection for the upcoming Champions Trophy , there are concerns over Jasprit Bumrah 's fitness. And while the selectors and the management sweat over it, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a bizarre comment. As per Basit, Bumrah has only 10 per cent chance of playing the upcoming Champions Trophy. While it can be confirmed that Basit has made a comment without any truth to it, Bumrah is expected to be appointed as India's vice captain for the event as per multiple reports.

‘Bumrah ka dekhenge’

"Bumrah ka dekhenge (kya) announcement hoti hai..., mera khayal hai dus percent chance hai (let's see what the announcement is around Bumrah; I think he has a 10 percent chance)," said Basit.

During the recently-concluded Border-Gavskar Trophy, Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps to his name. He was also awarded the player of the series. Unfortunately, Bumrah could not bowl on Day 3 of the SCG Test and that proved to be catastrophic for India. Bumrah was rushed to the hospital for scans after he picked up back spasms.

Meanwhile, he continued to reign supreme at the top of the bowlers' chart with a career-best rating of 908 in the latest ICC Test Rankings, released on Wednesday.

Bumrah, who made history ahead of the fifth and final Test against Australia by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points, improved that tally by one point after taking two wickets in the first innings at the SCG.

