Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Cricket /
  • Ex-Pakistan Cricketer's BIZARRE 'Jasprit Bumrah ka 10 Per Cent Chance Hai' Ahead of India's CT 2025 Squad Selection

Published 07:34 IST, January 9th 2025

Ex-Pakistan Cricketer's BIZARRE 'Jasprit Bumrah ka 10 Per Cent Chance Hai' Ahead of India's CT 2025 Squad Selection

Ahead of the Indian squad selection for the upcoming Champions Trophy, there are concerns over Jasprit Bumrah's fitness.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Bumrah Injury Update | Image: AP

Ahead of the Indian squad selection for the upcoming Champions Trophy , there are concerns over Jasprit Bumrah 's fitness. And while the selectors and the management sweat over it, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has made a bizarre comment. As per Basit, Bumrah has only 10 per cent chance of playing the upcoming Champions Trophy. While it can be confirmed that Basit has made a comment without any truth to it, Bumrah is expected to be appointed as India's vice captain for the event as per multiple reports. 

ALSO READ: 'Gambhir Hasn't Reached a Stage to Tell Kohli...' - Kaif SLAMS IND Coach

‘Bumrah ka dekhenge’

"Bumrah ka dekhenge (kya) announcement hoti hai..., mera khayal hai dus percent chance hai (let's see what the announcement is around Bumrah; I think he has a 10 percent chance)," said Basit.

During the recently-concluded Border-Gavskar Trophy, Bumrah was the leading wicket-taker with 32 scalps to his name. He was also awarded the player of the series. Unfortunately, Bumrah could not bowl on Day 3 of the SCG Test and that proved to be catastrophic for India. Bumrah was rushed to the hospital for scans after he picked up back spasms. 

Meanwhile, he continued to reign supreme at the top of the bowlers' chart with a career-best rating of 908 in the latest ICC Test Rankings, released on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: BCCI Selectors To Meet For Champions Trophy Squad Selection | REPORTS

Bumrah, who made history ahead of the fifth and final Test against Australia by recording the highest-ever ICC Rankings rating for an Indian bowler at 907 points, improved that tally by one point after taking two wickets in the first innings at the SCG.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TEAM INDIA?

Now that the BGT is over, the focus will shift to the white-ball season where India take on England and then play the Champions Trophy in Dubai. 

Updated 07:42 IST, January 9th 2025

Champions Trophy Jasprit Bumrah

Recommended

Yuzi Chahal SNUBBED From Haryana Team For VHT Due to Divorce Rumours?
SportFit
Thousands Flee as Wildfires Sweep Los Angeles; 1,000 Structures Burned
World News
Tirupati Stampede: Six Killed, 30 Injured During Distribution of Tokens
India News
Tirupati Stampede: PM Modi, Top Leaders Condole Loss of Lives | LIVE
India News
Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies, Records Min Temp at 6.4°C
India News
Hugh-Sutton Step Out Hand-in-hand For Date, Netizens Are Not Pleased
Entertainment News
'Gambhir Hasn't Reached a Stage to Tell Kohli...' - Kaif SLAMS IND Coach
SportFit
Steve Smith To Lead Australia In Tour Against Sri Lanka
SportFit
Shami in SPOTLIGHT as Bengal Take on Haryana in VHT Ahead of CT 25
SportFit
CM Yogi Calls For Re-Writing Of History, Bharat's Way | Exclusive
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: