ICC's Trust On PCB Backfires, PAK's Unprofessionalism And Incapability Leaves Champions Trophy's Future Hanging In Balance

Champions Trophy 2025: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made a lot of noise regarding CT 2025 being played in a Hybrid Model. At one point in time, it was perceived that the Champions Trophy will be called out. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had maintained a firm stand of not sending the Indian players to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy considering the security concerns. Pakistan too never issued any concrete statement to address India's concerns regarding security.

PCB supremo Mohsin Naqvi did make some tall claims about how the board was trying its very best to transform the stadiums situated in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi into world class facilities. But with only over a month to go for the Champions Trophy, the stadiums, designated to host the Champions Trophy matches look far from ready and the situation is worrisome.

PCB's Tall Claims Fall Flat

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the official host of the 2025 edition of Champions Trophy needs to handover all the stadiums to the International Cricket Council (ICC) by February 12, 2025. The construction work of the Gadaffi Stadium, Lahore that began in August 2024 was scheduled to be completed by December 31, but unfortunately, the stadiums as of now look like a constructional wreck .

Here's The Current Condition Of The Gadaffi Stadium

Pakistan are trying their very best to quash all the reports about the stadium, but they have shot themselves on the foot by sharing a video that showcases PCB supremo Mohsin Naqvi visiting the Gadaffi Stadium. The video shows the Gadaffi Stadium in a sad state and it looks far from being a venue that is designated to host the Champions Trophy.

India To Play Their Matches In UAE