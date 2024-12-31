Will Sydney Test be Rohit Sharma Final Hurrah?

After India captain Rohit Sharma failed in both innings at the MCG, the chorus for his retirement has grown louder. Multiple reports claim that Rohit would be saying goodbye after the fifth and final Test at Sydney. With India out of the race of winning the series, that is most obviously going to happen. The Indian captain missed the first Test due to personal reasons and then dropped down the batting order for the second Test after KL Rahul performed exceedingly well. Rohit failed to get big runs at Adelaide as well. Even at Brisbane, he did not get among the runs. In fact, there were whispers that he may announce his retirement after the MCG loss, but that did not happen.

After India lost the game at MCG, a dejected Rohit admitted that India had their chances but could not take them and that hurt.

‘We wanted to fight till the end’

"It is pretty disappointing. It's not that we went in with the intent of giving up the fitght. We wanted to fight till the end and unfortunately we couldn't do it. It'll be tough to assess just the last two sessions. If you look at the overall Test match, we had our chances, but we didn't take them. We had Australia 90 for 6. We know things can get tough, but we want to play tough cricket from hard situations," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

ROHIT RETIRED FROM T20Is ON A HIGH