'Had Our Chances, Couldn't Take Them' - Rohit Sharma After Losing Boxing Day Test

Claiming that India had their chances, captain Rohit Sharma said it was disappointing they could not grab them and eventually lost the Boxing Day Test by 184 runs. Admitting that 340 was not going to be easy, Rohit said the idea was if we can keep our wickets in hand then anything is possible.

‘We wanted to fight till the end’

"It is pretty disappointing. It's not that we went in with the intent of giving up the fitght. We wanted to fight till the end and unfortunately we couldn't do it. It'll be tough to assess just the last two sessions. If you look at the overall Test match, we had our chances, but we didn't take them. We had Australia 90 for 6. We know things can get tough, but we want to play tough cricket from hard situations," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

"I don't want to look at one situation. We were not good enough. I went back to my room and thought about what else we could have done as a team, but we threw everything we had, but they fought hard, especially that last-wicket partnership, which probably cost us the game there," he added.

HERE IS WHAT BECKONS

With the win, Australia go 2-1 up in the series and now India cannot win it. The loss has also dented India's chances of making their third successive World Test Championship final.