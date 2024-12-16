'This Was Wide...': 'Upset' Gavaskar SLAMS Kohli Over Dismissal at Gabba

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar seemed upset with the way Virat Kohli got dismissed at Gabba during the third Test on Monday. India had lost early wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and hence Kohli was expected to get in and get the side back on track. But that did not happen, as Kohli perished for a three off 16 balls. It was a widish delivery from Josh Hazlewood and Kohli could not control his natural instincts as he looked to play a cover-drive only to find the edge and get caught.

‘This was wide’

“If it was on the fourth stump I could understand. This was wide, on the 7th & 8th stump ball, you could say. There's no need to play that. I'm sure Virat Kohli will be very very disappointed & upset with his dismissal," Gavaskar said on Channel 7.

Gavaskar also recalled former India legend Sachin Tendulkar's knock at the Sydney. Tendulkar kept leaving balls outside the off-stump curbing his natural instincts. Tendulkar went onto score 241*. Gavaskar urged Kohli to be discipline.

"He must be patient like Sachin's 241 in Sydney—no off-side shots, not even cover drives. With his strong bottom hand, focus on straight or mid-wicket plays. Discipline is key."