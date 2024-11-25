Published 09:56 IST, November 25th 2024
IPL Auction 2025: Full List Of Players To Be Sold Today On Day 2 Before Accelerated Auction
Here is a list of all of the players that will go under the hammer today on the IPL Auction day 2.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
The day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction was one of several happenings as several records were broken. All of the franchises shelled out a total of 467.95 Cr on day 1 and the record for the most expensive player sold in IPL auction history was broken twice. A total of 72 players were sold on day 1 of the auction. The auction process will kick off from Set No. 13 and go till Set No. 16. It will start with Mayank Agarwal and go until Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Following this, in the second half of the day, the accelerated auction process will take place.
All Of The Players That Will Go Under The Hammer Today
|Sr. No.
|Set No.
|2025 Set
|First Name
|Surname
|Country
|Specialism
|Reserve Price (Rs Lakh)
|84
|13
|BA2
|Mayank
|Agarwal
|India
|BATTER
|100
|85
|13
|BA2
|Faf
|Du Plessis
|South Africa
|BATTER
|200
|86
|13
|BA2
|Glenn
|Phillips
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|200
|87
|13
|BA2
|Rovman
|Powell
|West Indies
|BATTER
|150
|88
|13
|BA2
|Ajinkya
|Rahane
|India
|BATTER
|150
|89
|13
|BA2
|Prithvi
|Shaw
|India
|BATTER
|75
|90
|13
|BA2
|Kane
|Williamson
|New Zealand
|BATTER
|200
|91
|14
|AL2
|Sam
|Curran
|England
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|92
|14
|AL2
|Marco
|Jansen
|South Africa
|ALL-ROUNDER
|125
|93
|14
|AL2
|Daryl
|Mitchell
|New Zealand
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|94
|14
|AL2
|Krunal
|Pandya
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|95
|14
|AL2
|Nitish
|Rana
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|150
|96
|14
|AL2
|Washington
|Sundar
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|97
|14
|AL2
|Shardul
|Thakur
|India
|ALL-ROUNDER
|200
|98
|15
|WK2
|K.S
|Bharat
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|75
|99
|15
|WK2
|Alex
|Carey
|Australia
|WICKETKEEPER
|100
|100
|15
|WK2
|Donovan
|Ferreira
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|75
|101
|15
|WK2
|Shai
|Hope
|West Indies
|WICKETKEEPER
|125
|102
|15
|WK2
|Josh
|Inglis
|Australia
|WICKETKEEPER
|200
|103
|15
|WK2
|Ryan
|Rickelton
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|100
|104
|16
|FA2
|Deepak
|Chahar
|India
|BOWLER
|200
|105
|16
|FA2
|Gerald
|Coetzee
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|125
|106
|16
|FA2
|Akash
|Deep
|India
|BOWLER
|100
|107
|16
|FA2
|Tushar
|Deshpande
|India
|BOWLER
|100
|108
|16
|FA2
|Lockie
|Ferguson
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|200
|109
|16
|FA2
|Bhuvneshwar
|Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|200
|110
|16
|FA2
|Mukesh
|Kumar
|India
|BOWLER
|200
|111
|17
|SP2
|Allah
|Ghazanfar
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|75
|112
|17
|SP2
|Akeal
|Hosein
|West Indies
|BOWLER
|150
|113
|17
|SP2
|Keshav
|Maharaj
|South Africa
|BOWLER
|75
|114
|17
|SP2
|Mujeeb Ur
|Rahman
|Afghanistan
|BOWLER
|200
|115
|17
|SP2
|Adil
|Rashid
|England
|BOWLER
|200
|116
|17
|SP2
|Vijayakanth
|Viyaskanth
|Sri Lanka
|BOWLER
|75
Several big names will be going on sale today such as Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Major Highlights From Day 1 Of The IPL Mega Auction
Resurrected generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as teams expectedly broke the bank for marquee Indian players at the mega auction here on Sunday.
Shreyas, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title earlier this year, and Delhi Capitals' icon Pant, reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams.
Venkatesh was also a part of Shreyas' triumphant KKR outfit and the franchise had to pay a whopping Rs 23.75 crore to bring him back via the Right to Match card after not retaining him.
(With PTI Inputs)
