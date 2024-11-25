IPL Auction 2025: Full List Of Players To Be Sold Today On Day 2 Before Accelerated Auction

The day 1 of the IPL Mega Auction was one of several happenings as several records were broken. All of the franchises shelled out a total of 467.95 Cr on day 1 and the record for the most expensive player sold in IPL auction history was broken twice. A total of 72 players were sold on day 1 of the auction. The auction process will kick off from Set No. 13 and go till Set No. 16. It will start with Mayank Agarwal and go until Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.

Following this, in the second half of the day, the accelerated auction process will take place.

All Of The Players That Will Go Under The Hammer Today

Sr. No. Set No. 2025 Set First Name Surname Country Specialism Reserve Price (Rs Lakh) 84 13 BA2 Mayank Agarwal India BATTER 100 85 13 BA2 Faf Du Plessis South Africa BATTER 200 86 13 BA2 Glenn Phillips New Zealand BATTER 200 87 13 BA2 Rovman Powell West Indies BATTER 150 88 13 BA2 Ajinkya Rahane India BATTER 150 89 13 BA2 Prithvi Shaw India BATTER 75 90 13 BA2 Kane Williamson New Zealand BATTER 200 91 14 AL2 Sam Curran England ALL-ROUNDER 200 92 14 AL2 Marco Jansen South Africa ALL-ROUNDER 125 93 14 AL2 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand ALL-ROUNDER 200 94 14 AL2 Krunal Pandya India ALL-ROUNDER 200 95 14 AL2 Nitish Rana India ALL-ROUNDER 150 96 14 AL2 Washington Sundar India ALL-ROUNDER 200 97 14 AL2 Shardul Thakur India ALL-ROUNDER 200 98 15 WK2 K.S Bharat India WICKETKEEPER 75 99 15 WK2 Alex Carey Australia WICKETKEEPER 100 100 15 WK2 Donovan Ferreira South Africa WICKETKEEPER 75 101 15 WK2 Shai Hope West Indies WICKETKEEPER 125 102 15 WK2 Josh Inglis Australia WICKETKEEPER 200 103 15 WK2 Ryan Rickelton South Africa WICKETKEEPER 100 104 16 FA2 Deepak Chahar India BOWLER 200 105 16 FA2 Gerald Coetzee South Africa BOWLER 125 106 16 FA2 Akash Deep India BOWLER 100 107 16 FA2 Tushar Deshpande India BOWLER 100 108 16 FA2 Lockie Ferguson New Zealand BOWLER 200 109 16 FA2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India BOWLER 200 110 16 FA2 Mukesh Kumar India BOWLER 200 111 17 SP2 Allah Ghazanfar Afghanistan BOWLER 75 112 17 SP2 Akeal Hosein West Indies BOWLER 150 113 17 SP2 Keshav Maharaj South Africa BOWLER 75 114 17 SP2 Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan BOWLER 200 115 17 SP2 Adil Rashid England BOWLER 200 116 17 SP2 Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka BOWLER 75

Several big names will be going on sale today such as Faf du Plessis, Ajinkya Rahane, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Major Highlights From Day 1 Of The IPL Mega Auction

Resurrected generational talent Rishabh Pant pipped Shreyas Iyer to become the costliest buy in IPL's history with a Rs 27 crore winning bid from Lucknow Super Giants, while Venkatesh Iyer was the surprise show-stopper as teams expectedly broke the bank for marquee Indian players at the mega auction here on Sunday.

Shreyas, who captained the Kolkata Knight Riders to the title earlier this year, and Delhi Capitals' icon Pant, reaped the benefits of making themselves available at the auction following differences with their respective teams.

Venkatesh was also a part of Shreyas' triumphant KKR outfit and the franchise had to pay a whopping Rs 23.75 crore to bring him back via the Right to Match card after not retaining him.