'Will Deliver From Match One': Iyer Eyes PBKS' Success, Eager For Partnership With Coach Ponting

Punjab Kings made a notable splurge in the IPL mega auction as the franchise made some notable purchases. One of their costliest acquisitions, Shreyas Iyer, has been delivering a standout performance in the domestic scene, which gives a solid answer to the BCCI selectors. As Iyer gears up for his transition to the PBKS, the star cricketer reflects upon his camaraderie with newly appointed head coach Ricky Ponting.

Shreyas Iyer Eager To Re-Link With Coach Ricky Ponting In IPL 2025 With PBKS

After being elected as one of the top picks in the IPL Mega Auction, Shreyas Iyer has spoken out on his eagerness to be a part of the Punjab Kings. He is particularly interested in his partnership, which he will be forming with head coach Ricky Ponting. The 30-year-old has previously worked alongside the newly appointed PBKS coach, and Iyer looks forward to brainstorming their title-winning game plan.

"Super excited to be part of Punjab Kings. I cannot wait to join the Punjab Kings family. It's been a great year for me to win four trophies. My main goal is to win the IPL trophy for Punjab.

"I can understand what the feelings must be among the fans. With Ricky coming in, we have shared a great camaraderie from the past. We would be putting our thinking caps on and brainstorming on many aspects. Hopefully, we will deliver from the match one," Shreyas Iyer said in a video shared by the Punjab Kings on social media platform 'X' [Formerly Twitter].

Shreyas Iyer Becomes A Testament To Exemplary Captaincy After KKR, SMAT Title Wins

Shreyas Iyer recently amassed success in domestic cricket after he successfully led the Mumbai Cricket Association [MCA] towards a successful title win at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament. After leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title win, Iyer's grit and resilience proved effective for MCA in SMAT. The MCA skipper expressed his feelings after the huge win.